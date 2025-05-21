It’s the dawn of a new design era at BMW, and it’ll directly impact existing models as well. How do we know? Car paparazzi have already spotted the 5 Series G60 testing with Neue Klasse styling cues. For this reason, we’ve decided to take a crack at figuring out what the prototypes were hiding underneath the camouflage. Our exclusive rendering is based on the only M Performance version available, the fully electric i5 M60.

We strongly believe the digital design exercise is more than just a shot in the dark. It blends cues from the spied prototype with the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. BMW has already confirmed that sedans will adopt the new horizontal grille design. For SUVs, the Bavarians are opting for vertical kidneys, as evidenced by the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

We weren’t big fans of BMW’s new taillight design on the sedan concept. They sat too high in relation to the rear. However, we certainly wouldn’t mind the rear lights illustrated on our imaginary i5 M60. The taillight shape and size are derived from the existing 5 Series, but with the segmented inner graphics of the Vision Neue Klasse.

Being a Life Cycle Impulse rather than a next-generation car, the sedan’s profile will likely remain unchanged. However, BMW is expected to freshen up the luxury family car with new body colors and wheel designs to keep things looking sharp from every angle. Don’t look for the new electrically operated winglets replacing door handles, as the prototype didn’t feature them. The Skytop will be the company’s inaugural model with this setup, while the first series-production vehicle is expected to be the X5 (G65). The larger X7 (G67) has already been seen with the new system neatly embedded into the beltline.

But using the old door handles will still provide access to a thoroughly updated interior dominated by iDrive X. BMW’s next-generation infotainment tech is coming to the 5 Series/i5 facelift, which means a prominent central display will take center stage. We took the liberty of drawing the LCI model with a revamped dashboard, where the Panoramic Vision display will reside.

The marketing term refers to an upper screen at the windshield’s base, spanning the dashboard’s full width and divided into nine tiles: three fixed sections replacing the instrument cluster and six customizable zones to the right. Drivers can drag and drop widgets from the touchscreen to select what they want the Panoramic Vision to show.

Although our rendering keeps the iDrive dial, BMW has already announced it will phase out the rotary controller. It remains unclear whether it will be removed from existing models during updates or only from upcoming next-gen vehicles. Our guess is a complete phase-out, considering it’s already gone from BMW’s compact models.

We’re in for a long wait to see the real thing. Even though prototypes are already being tested, the 5 Series LCI isn’t expected to debut soon. We’re hearing production will start in March 2027, meaning we’re still about a year and a half away from the official unveiling.