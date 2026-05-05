Article Summary Including MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group has assembled two million fully electric vehicles.

The BMW Group started large-scale production of EVs in 2013 with the i3 hatchback.

Aside from the i5 Sedan and i5 Touring, the Dingolfing factory also builds the iX and i7.

It’s been a little over two years since the BMW Group celebrated the delivery of one million electric vehicles. Fast forward to May 2026, and the number of EVs shipped to customers worldwide has already doubled. For clarity, this milestone also includes electric cars sold by the MINI and Rolls-Royce subsidiaries.

The anniversary vehicle is an i5 M60 xDrive heading to a customer in Spain. The buyer opted for the sedan body style, though the Dingolfing plant in Germany also builds a more practical Touring. BMW makes other EVs at the same plant, including the recently facelifted i7 and the iX. The latter won’t be renewed, as its role in the lineup will be indirectly taken over by the first-ever iX5. A larger, three-row iX7 is due in 2027, further rendering the iX redundant.

Many New EVs Are On The Way

BMW has been mass-producing EVs since the original i3 entered production in Leipzig back in 2013. While the hatchback has since been retired, the nameplate has been repurposed for an electric 3 Series sedan. It’s part of the Neue Klasse initiative, a full-scale electric offensive that also includes the iX3 already on sale, the teased i3 Touring, and a yet-to-be-announced iX4. In China and a few other regions, the luxury brand will also offer the i3 and iX3 with a longer wheelbase.

From a volume perspective, a bigger sales boost is expected to come from the next iX1. The updated electric crossover has already been spotted testing ahead of a potential 2027 launch. Later this decade, BMW will likely introduce more affordable EVs, such as an i1 hatchback and an i2 compact sedan. These newcomers will effectively serve as electric alternatives to the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Looking ahead, the BMW Group remains confident that EVs will account for at least 50% of its annual sales by 2030. There’s still ground to cover, considering vehicles without combustion engines made up 17.9% of total deliveries last year. The Munich-based automaker is encouraged by the iX3’s early success.

Since going on sale in Europe last September, the electric crossover has already accumulated more than 50,000 orders. With a U.S. launch on the horizon, demand for the iX3 is expected to grow further. As for the i3 sedan, it will go on sale in Europe this year before arriving in the United States in 2027.

With the iX5 and iX7 waiting in the wings, BMW has plenty of reasons to believe its EV momentum will continue in the years ahead, even before entry-level models like the i1 and i2 reach dealerships.