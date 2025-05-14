BMW held its 105th Annual General Meeting today, and most of it focused on financial figures we won’t bore you with. However, CEO Oliver Zipse did deliver a lengthy speech centered on the much-hyped revival of the Neue Klasse. During the livestream from Munich’s Olympic Hall, two camouflaged prototypes were rolled onto the stage.

The iX3 and i3 have finally shed their bulky camouflage in favor of a much thinner wrap. This automotive striptease gives us a clearer look at the electric duo’s design. Of the two, the crossover looks nearly production-ready, which makes sense, as the world premiere is just a few months away. BMW will unveil the second-generation iX3 (“NA5”) this September at the IAA Mobility Show.

The i3 (“NA0”), on the other hand, will have to wait. It’s missing its final taillights, and we’re not entirely sure the front lights are the production units either. That said, the shape and size of the front lights won’t change. The electric sedan will be a near twin of the next-gen 3 Series (“G50”), or vice versa. BMW previously confirmed that the two will be nearly identical, with the EV sporting a shorter front end. Spy shots also hint at slightly different beltlines, but overall, the two cars share much of their design.

While the i3 prototype rides on standard alloys, the iX3 stands out with aerodynamically optimized wheels. BMW hasn’t said whether these are fitted with removable aero covers, but it’s clearly a new design. In an interview with BMWBLOG during Auto Shanghai, the BMW Group’s Head of Design confirmed that new body colors and wheel designs are coming to Neue Klasse models.

Although the i3 and iX3 are closely related, they won’t be built in the same place. Production of the iX3 begins later this year at BMW’s new factory in Debrecen, Hungary. Meanwhile, the i3 will be assembled in Munich, which is set to produce only EVs starting in 2027. That transition means the next-gen 3 Series will be built elsewhere, but still in Germany. Current indications point to Dingolfing as the likely location.

The iX3 will be sold globally, but China is getting a long-wheelbase version starting in 2026. We wouldn’t be surprised if the i3 receives a similar LWB treatment. In fact, it already has, considering BMW has been selling a stretched electric 3 Series Sedan in China under the “i3” name since the quirky hatchback was discontinued in 2022.

BMW has already confirmed a full-fat M version of the future i3, and we expect the iX3 to get the M treatment as well. The X3 will still top out with the “B58”-powered M50 for those who prefer internal combustion, while a next-gen M3 (“G84”) has been confirmed with an inline-six engine. It won’t be the 3.0-liter twin-turbo available today since the “S58” is likely getting mild-hybrid tech to comply with stricter emissions standards.

