BMW has gone to great lengths to discuss its new round battery cells for Neue Klasse EVs. We’ve learned to expect a 20% increase in energy density compared to existing prismatic cells. Additionally, Gen6 batteries will boost charging speed by 30% thanks to 800-volt technology. An electric car’s range will jump by 30%, reaching 900 kilometers (560 miles) in some cases. Oh, and bidirectional charging will be standard. But what about the motors that will power future electric cars?

New Electric Motors

The German luxury brand is finally ready to divulge details about its all-new electric motors. Next-generation EVs will benefit from improvements on all fronts compared to the current crop of zero-emission models. On Neue Klasse models with xDrive, BMW will mount an asynchronous motor (ASM) at the front axle.

Additionally, the engineers are improving the rear-mounted electrically excited synchronous motors (EESM) to optimize the rotor, stator, and inverter for the 800V architecture. Less weight and increased rigidity are promised, along with a revamp of the oil and water cooling systems. The transmission’s two-stage helical design will receive updates to cooling and geometry, achieving lower friction levels and “more pleasant acoustics.”

As seen in the iX facelift, Neue Klasse models will use silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors for greater efficiency. BMW will fully integrate the inverter into the electric motor’s housing for improved packaging. Combining the two types of motors in a Neue Klasse model with xDrive will reduce weight by 10% compared to an existing all-wheel-drive EV. BMW will cut energy losses by 40% and slash production costs by 20%.

Up to Four Motors

BMW intends to mount one, two, three, and even four electric motors in its next-generation EV. Logic tells us the M models will embrace the quad-motor setups, but likely not from the start. We’ve previously reported how the electric M3 “ZA0” is expected to have a dual-motor arrangement initially. It should deliver 670 horsepower and go up from there with subsequent hotter derivatives.

Combining the new motors and batteries, BMW aims to improve an EV’s overall efficiency by 20%. It’s actually a bit lower than initially promised. When the Vision Neue Klasse X concept broke cover last year, the Munich-based automaker mentioned a 25% boost in overall vehicle efficiency. The electric crossover also had a more aerodynamic body with a 20% reduction in drag versus the outgoing CLAR-based iX3. It had a new set of brakes and tires specifically optimized for EVs.

This fall, BMW will kick its electrification efforts into higher gear as it unveils the new iX3. The i3 sedan will go into production next year at the Munich plant. Several other EVs on the Neue Klasse architecture will arrive by 2028, possibly an i3 Touring and an iX4.

