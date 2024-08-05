ALPINA took the wraps off the B5 GT in early 2023 as a swan song to the 5 Series G30. With 625 horsepower on tap, it’s the brand’s most potent model ever. New images show the super sedan to remind us of what we’ve likely lost forever. As previously reported, the Buchloe-based company has apparently no intention of coming out with a new B5 based on the 5 Series G60.

The B5 GT is a rare sight considering production was limited to 250 units to maintain exclusivity. Customers who needed more practicality opted for the Touring, which cost €148,500 in Germany, or €3,000 more than the sedan. This 001/250 example plays it safe with the spec since it’s finished in the classic ALPINA Blue but there were more daring colors. Hopefully, some buyers opted for Daytona Violet or Imola Red – just two of several shades that were offered.

Exclusive to the GT version was this Marron Volciano finish for the 20-inch forged wheels. ALPINA fitted the cars with Brembo brakes equipped with 395-mm front and 398-mm rear discs. In addition, the engineers installed a dome-bulkhead-strut to reinforce the front end. For the wagon, the suspension was slightly lowered at the rear axle compared to a standard B5 Touring.

The full-leather interior reminds us of a time when the 5 Series used to have plenty of physical buttons. Most died with the G60 when BMW decided to integrate access to nearly all functions into the touchscreen. The seat upholstery seen on this B5 GT combines black Dakota leather with black Alcantara seat centers and blue contrasting stitching. As if that wasn’t special enough, there’s a “B5 GT” logo on the headrests while the seat centers have prominent “ALPINA” logos.

Since the B5 GT, ALPINA has diversified its lineup to include the smaller B3 GT. It too could represent the swan song of the model series since there might not be a next-gen B3. The BMW Group allegedly intends to push its latest brand upmarket by focusing on higher-end cars. That is likely to include a return of the B7 with the 7 Series LCI in a couple of years.

[Photos: ALPINA Automobiles]