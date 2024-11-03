In a media event set against the scenic backdrop of Mallorca, luxury automaker ALPINA has introduced the latest evolution of its popular SUV: the BMW ALPINA XB7 MANUFAKTUR. This new 2025 model brings a bespoke touch to the high-performance XB7, showcasing ALPINA’s emphasis on customization and craftsmanship through the MANUFAKTUR program. Positioned as a pinnacle of personalization in the BMW and ALPINA X lineup, the XB7 MANUFAKTUR offers a range of exclusive materials, design elements, and finishes that allow each customer to create a truly unique vehicle.

Elevating Luxury with MANUFAKTUR Customization

With the MANUFAKTUR program, ALPINA offers a full LAVALINA leather interior. This handcrafted interior takes over 100 hours to complete. Additional premium touches, including exclusive XB7 embossing on the headrests, unique MANUFAKTUR emblems on the floor mats, and a dedicated engine compartment badge, complete the refined details of the XB7 MANUFAKTUR. The color palette for the XB7 MANUFAKTUR is equally exclusive. Signature ALPINA paint options, including ALPINA Blue metallic and ALPINA Green II metallic, are joined by BMW Individual colors like Gunmetal II, Jerez Black, and Wildberry. These finishes allow customers to further enhance the vehicle’s already distinctive look, making a bold statement on the road.

One of the standout features of the XB7 MANUFAKTUR is the introduction of 23-inch ALPINA CLASSIC forged wheels in “Aluminum Satin.” Using a high-gloss compaction process, ALPINA achieves a deep, mirror-like surface on these wheels, protected by a matte clear coat for durability. Additional exterior details come in two design options—“Black Line” and “Aluminum Satin Line”—that extend to elements such as the SWITCH-TRONIC shift paddles, exhaust tips, and model badging. Each vehicle also carries a MANUFAKTUR badge on the rear, marking it as a bespoke creation.

Powerhouse Performance Remains Unchanged

ALPINA has retained the performance features that have made the XB7 a favorite among luxury SUV enthusiasts. The XB7 MANUFAKTUR continues to be powered by the 4.4-liter V8 Bi-Turbo engine sourced from BMW’s S68, delivering 621 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive system, the engine propels the large SUV from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 180 mph.

ALPINA’s specially tuned two-axle air suspension, combined with unique damper and kinematic adjustments, ensures that the XB7 MANUFAKTUR handles with the agility and precision expected from the ALPINA brand, while the high-performance brake system keeps the powerhouse SUV in check. In Sport Mode or at speeds above 160 km/h, the ride height drops by 20 mm, and in Sport+ Mode or above 250 km/h, by 40 mm. This lowered center of gravity, along with adjustments in suspension geometry and increased negative camber, significantly enhances driving dynamics.

Availability and Pricing

Priced at €190,500 in Germany, the XB7 MANUFAKTUR stands as an investment in exclusivity and luxury. Deliveries are slated to begin in the first quarter of 2025. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like this XB7 MANUFAKTUR will be sold in the United States. [Photos: ALPINA]