This fall, BMW will be making several changes across its European lineup. There’s faster battery charging for select plug-in hybrids and additional 1 Series versions. The 550e xDrive Touring is finally here as a cheaper M5 wagon alternative. In addition, the M135 has gained an M Technology Package. The X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer have not been neglected either. These compact cars now come with an upgraded Comfort Package.

The optional kit for the crossover and minivan now includes electrically operated active seats for both the driver and front passenger. In Germany, you’re paying €1,550 for the Comfort Package available for the X1/iX1 and 2 Series Active Tourer. It comes along with a memory function for the driver’s seat. In addition, the BMW duo gets a Harman Kardon sound system.

In related news, it’s now easier than ever to make fuel payments from the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer that have iDrive 9. At participating filling stations in Germany, you can now pay for fuel straight from the screen. The app can find nearby fuel stations that support digital payment. In addition, the BMW Maps shows a check mark on the gas stations that take digital payments.

Once you’re done refueling, the infotainment displays a message with the amount of fuel you’ve bought and the cost. You’ll then have to pay by using the credit card saved in the My BMW App or vehicle menu. For owners of the plug-in hybrid X1 and fully electric iX1, the infotainment is being updated to include a quick filter that lets you find preferred recharging stations. You can filter the list based on preferred operators while the stations with restricted access are displayed as well.

Here are the other updates coming into effect in Europe this fall: