The third-generation BMW X1 debuted a little over two years ago, bringing along with it a fully electric version. It would seem a Life Cycle Impulse for the iX1 is already being tested judging by spy photos of a test fleet captured in southern Europe. Our friends at Motor.es kindly allowed us to share these interesting images taken by the car paparazzi.

The disguise applied to the front fascia doesn’t necessarily mean changes will be limited to that area. With these being the first spy shots, it tells us BMW is just getting started testing the X1/iX1 LCI. Later prototypes could carry more camo to hide additional modifications that might be planned for the mid-cycle update. Either way, it’s unlikely we’ll see a radical LCI as it’s been the case for the large X7 with its split headlights.

2026 BMW iX1 spy photo / Motor.es What’s really puzzling here is the hidden rear badging on one of the prototypes. The other test car has the exposed BMW and iX1 logos. Why would BMW do that? For what it’s worth, the vehicle with the masked badge has the M Sport Package whereas the other is an xLine model. You can see the differences in the design of the rear bumpers and the position of the red reflectors. It’s hard to say what has actually changed. However, we can assume BMW has tweaked the front bumper of the iX1 equipped with the M Sport Package. Provided this is an LCI model with the final front design, the changes are seemingly minimal. That said, a lot could change between now and the production model’s debut. We’re not expecting to see the revised iX1 this year. Our money is on a launch later in 2025. Hopefully, the cosmetic tweaks will come along with upgrades to the batteries and/or electric motors for greater efficiency. If what we’re seeing is not a facelifted model hiding in plain sight, perhaps BMW is testing a new iX1 version. These spy shots raise more questions than answers but the pieces of the puzzle should fall into place with subsequent images of prototypes undergoing testing on public roads. Source: Motor.es