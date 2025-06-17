It has already been two years since BMW breathed new life into the X1, the brand’s smallest and most affordable SUV offering. With some additional standard equipment — perhaps most notably, xDrive all-wheel drive — and some much-needed aesthetic enhancements, the little utility vehicle is better than ever. Not to be outdone, rival automaker Audi brings some special sauce to their entry level SUV, too. The 2026 Audi Q3 is all-new for the latest model year. But how does it keep up with the Bavarian?

Exterior Design

The new 2026 Audi Q3 takes a huge leap forward in exterior design. More aggressive headlights, a wider grille, and dramatic air intakes in the sides of the front bumper. Around back, a taillight illuminates the entire rear, and the Q3 also incorporates a new split taillight look that almost mirrors the front of some contemporary BMW products.

Generously flared fenders on S Line models, along with larger alloy wheels and painted brakes, go a long way towards making the new Audi Q3 seem downright sporting. The red accents apparently extend to the badging, which is an…ahem, unorthodox choice. The BMW X1, overall, keeps things a bit more restrained compared to the Q3. It’s more readily identified as a BMW, too. That said, we’re happy Audi finally decided to eschew the fake exhaust tips.

Interior Design

Inside, the 2026 Audi Q3 launches into the future, introducing a wild new control center right on the steering column. Easily the biggest change — and one we’ll cover a little bit more in the technology section — is also the SUV’s biggest differentiator from, well, any competitor. The column-mounted functions range from gear selector to headlight and wiper controls, replacing traditional stalks. Audi gave the 2026 Q3 a generous helping of ambient lighting that puts it right in line with where the X1 is now. Audi estimates cargo capacity with the seats folded down at 1,386 liters (48.9 cubic feet), which is just slightly more than official estimates for the BMW X1 (46.9 cubic feet, or 1,328 liters).

Up front, Audi’s sport seats look pretty similar to what’s available in the X1. While Audi says the funky column-mounted controls save a bit of space, we’re not sure drivers will notice all that much difference. Interior ergonomics in the front seem to be dominated by a screen-first and buttonless experience regardless of which you choose. That said, the Q3 seems to have a lot more Alcantara lining the doors. Perhaps the Audi will be slightly comfier?

Performance

Audi launched the 2026 Audi Q3 spanning three powertrains. A diesel the US will never see, a 110 kW mild-hybrid TFSI model, and a plug-in hybrid version dubbed “e-hybrid 200 kW.” Overall, the offerings run more or less parallel with what BMW will sell you. Sadly, there isn’t mention yet of a tuned-up SQ3, which will have to do battle with the 300-horsepower (211 kW) X1 M35i xDrive. An SQ3 in name (or ethos) is unlikely for the States; but elsewhere, it could happen (again). The last gen RS Q3 ripped off zero-to-60 dashes in 4.5 seconds courtesy of a red-hot 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine. Here’s hoping the range-topper comes back and gives the Ultimate Driving Machine a run for its money — or life.

Technology

As mentioned earlier, arguably the biggest innovation in the Q3’s cabin is the new column-mounted control center. In theory, it reduces clutter while retaining some familiarity; in practice, it will likely be confusing for new drivers. A panoramic display comprises an 11.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.8-inch touch display. For what it’s worth, both are smaller than the units you see from BMW. Various technologies are shared across the two; wireless charging, backup assistant, and an in-car app store are just some. We expect the two to be close rivals in this arena.

While not terribly different in some ways, the 2026 Audi Q3 promises a tighter race than ever to the entry-level BMW SUV. We expect the BMW X1 to outshine the four rings in the usual arenas: curb appeal and dynamics. It will if nothing else be interesting to see how the Audi’s weird new steering wheel controls are received. We anticipate a little bit of bias, but which would you choose?