It’s hard to ignore the appeal of a used BMW 750i on the G11/G12 platform of the high-end sedan. Once the flagship of Bavaria’s luxury lineup, the 2016–2022 7 Series offered limousine-tier comfort and V8 performance wrapped in a subtle—yet unmistakably premium—package. With depreciation working hard behind the scenes, especially in the luxury car segment, many of these once-$100,000 sedans can now be had for as little as $35,000. But beneath that tempting price tag lies a critical question: is this luxury sedan a hidden gem or a mechanical trap?

Let’s break down what makes the G11/G12 generation 750i so desirable—and where things can go very wrong.

A $100K Experience for Quarter of the Price?

When the G11/G12 7 Series was updated in 2019-2020, BMW pulled no punches. The facelift introduced the bold and massive new kidney grills, sleeker laser headlights, and one of the most refined interiors ever to grace a 7 Series. More importantly, the 750i received a significantly revised 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8—known as the N63TU3—delivering 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to catapult the 750i from 0 to 60 in just under four seconds, placing it squarely in M-level territory, yet it remains whisper-quiet and composed at cruising speeds.

Inside, the cabin feels more like a lounge than a car. Features like massaging, heated, and ventilated seats (both front and rear), the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond sound system, and the starlit Sky Lounge LED roof bring a sense of occasion that few competitors can match. It also has plenty of new tech—iDrive 7.0, Gesture Control, adaptive cruise, semi-autonomous driving aids, and rear-seat entertainment all featured prominently in better-equipped models.

From the driver’s seat, the experience was quite impressive for a car of this size, even on the track. And from the outside, the G11/G12 7 Series was bold, sporty, yet luxurious. And even the grilles don’t seem too big by today’s standards.

The Hidden Costs Behind the Bargain

Of course, the used luxury car market is littered with cautionary tales, and the BMW 750i is no exception. While the post-2019 N63TU3 engine is more refined and reliable than its predecessors, it still demands proper maintenance. Oil leaks, coolant issues, and carbon buildup remain known concerns. And if those problems haven’t been addressed by a previous owner, they can snowball into expensive repairs.

The air suspension system, which delivers cloud-like comfort when functioning properly, is another potential trouble spot. Over time, struts and compressors can fail—especially in cars that have lived in harsher climates. A single air strut can cost well over $1,500 to replace, and if more than one fails, the repair bill climbs quickly.

Then there’s the electronics. Like many modern BMWs, the 7 Series is packed with features—and every single one of them can eventually go wrong. Owners have reported comfort access issues, infotainment bugs, battery drain problems, and glitchy gesture control. These aren’t catastrophic failures, but they’re a reminder that high-tech convenience often comes with high-maintenance reality.

Routine maintenance is also firmly in the “luxury car” category. Oil changes regularly cost over $250. A full set of tires, especially the OEM run-flats, can exceed $1,200. Battery replacements, particularly in xDrive models with complex systems, can approach $600 or more.

What Real Owners Are Saying

Many current and former owners of the G12 750i offer glowing reviews of the driving experience, but nearly all of them deliver the same warning: buy smart, or regret it later. One Bimmerpost user called it the best car they’ve ever owned, but noted they wouldn’t touch one outside of a warranty. A Redditor who purchased their 750i as a Certified Pre-Owned model said it was flawless—so long as they stayed ahead of maintenance. Another YouTube reviewer praised the power and comfort but admitted the electronics drove them mad after the 60,000-mile mark.

The common theme is that the 750i rewards proactive ownership. If you treat it like a luxury car and plan for long-term care, it will likely serve you well. But if you try to own it like a budget commuter? Expect the unexpected—and expect it to be expensive.

Smart Strategies for Buyers

The key to buying a BMW 750i that won’t become a money pit is all about due diligence. First, stick with 2019 or newer models. Not only do they benefit from the more reliable version of the N63 engine, but they also include meaningful tech and design upgrades. And honestly, it looks quite aggressive in design compared to the tamer, more 5 Series-like pre-facelifted model. That was one of the main complaints of that decade: 3, 5 and 7 Series cars look too much alike.

Second, service history is non-negotiable. You want full documentation of regular oil changes, coolant flushes, brake servicing, and any major component repairs. If there are gaps in the records or evasive sellers, walk away. I would also ask the dealership to pull the service records to see any issues that were fixed.

Third, prioritize Certified Pre-Owned cars or those with an active extended warranty. A good warranty can save you thousands if one of the complex systems fails. But as always, research the extended warranty plans because they don’t always cover the most expensive repairs.

Lastly, always invest in a pre-purchase inspection by a BMW specialist. These inspections are worth their weight in gold when it comes to spotting air suspension sag, leaky valve covers, worn bushings, or lingering check engine codes. I’ve talked about this in a recent podcast with Precision Sport Industries and it’s worth a listen.

A High-Stakes Gamble Worth Taking?

So, is the used BMW 750i a bargain or a money pit? The truth is, it can be either—depending entirely on how you approach it. For those willing to research, inspect, and budget for upkeep, the 750i delivers a uniquely compelling combination of performance, luxury, and technology that few other used cars in the $40,000 range can match. It’s the kind of vehicle that can still impress at the valet or on a long-distance highway cruise.

But it’s not a car for everyone. It’s not a budget daily driver, and it’s certainly not maintenance-free. In that sense, it punishes neglect—but it rewards attention. In the end, the BMW 750i isn’t a money pit by design. But if you treat it like a bargain-bin special, it’ll quickly remind you that flagship luxury never comes cheap.