When BMW unveiled the new 1 Series in early June, the compact luxury hatchback was an exclusively four-cylinder affair. That’s no longer the case because the “F70” lineup is growing to include a three-pot engine. Say hello to the 116 (without the “i” at the end), the base version scheduled to go on sale in Europe this November. It’s offered exclusively with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The entry-level 1 Series gets the familiar B38 found in a variety of lesser BMW and MINI models. This turbocharged 1.5-liter gas engine produces 122 horsepower and 230 Newton-meters (170 pound-feet) of torque. As you can imagine, it’s rather slow, with the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) taking 9.8 seconds. However, for a 1er that will be predominantly driven in the city, we think it’ll be punchy and quick enough. If not, there are several four-cylinder engines, all the way up to the 296-hp 2.0-liter found in the M135 flagship.

The new member of the lineup significantly lowers the entry price. Previously, the cheapest 1 Series was a 120 for €37,900 in Germany. The 116 is a full €5,000 cheaper, so you can snag one for €32,900 before options. It effectively makes it the most affordable BMW money can buy. For exactly the same amount of money, you could purchase a MINI Cooper S in Deutschland. The Cooper C remains the BMW Group’s cheapest car, at €28,900.

If you want a 1 Series with a trunk lid, the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe will debut in the coming weeks. The “F74” should also have a three-cylinder engine in its most basic form. However, we reckon BMW won’t sell the posh sedan with this tiny engine in the United States. After all, the MINI Cooper C we mentioned earlier is not sold in America.

A cheaper version of a car is always good news but we had hoped to see even greater variety by having a plug-in hybrid option. It’s not planned, nor does BMW intend to come out with a fully electric 1 Series, or a 2 Series Gran Coupe for that matter.

