Ever heard someone describe their vehicle as being “faster than a Ferrari?” Annoyingly, there never seems to be a Ferrari or a dragstrip anywhere nearby. Not the case in one of the latest Carwow drag race videos. Today, host Mat is pitting a Ferrari SF90 against extensively modified cars touting over 1,000 horsepower. A G42 BMW M240i and equally ridiculous Golf R take a run at a Ferrari SF90, and the results will likely be unsurprising (and validating) to those familiar with the B58 engine.

The Competitors

The BMW M240i featured here is a 2024 model year chassis car. It relies on the exceptionally durable B58 engine, which is also remarkably receptive to mods. This specific BMW M240i reportedly makes around 811 pound-feet of torque (1,114 Nm) and 1,048 horsepower. A little bit of digging reveals the B58 has been outfitted with a Precision 7480 turbo and external wastegates from Turbosmart. Among, we expect, dozens of other supporting modifications.

The Golf R, too, has been extensively modified. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter engine borrowed from the Audi RS3. It’s another engine well known for healthy gains with just a few simple bolt-on modifications. But this driver has clearly gone the extra mile. So, in a funny coincidence, this is really a BMW vs. Audi battle — oh yeah, and there’s a Ferrari there, too. The bone-stock SF90 utilizes all-wheel drive, electric motors, and a twin-turbo V8 developing around 1,000 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. Due to the myriad modifications, we’re not 100% sure on who’s the heaviest competitor here. But we’re certain the Ferrari SF90 is still the most expensive, costing a wallet-shrinking $593,950 to start according to Car and Driver.

What Happens?

The first pass sees the M240i take a win, with the Ferrari just barely in second. The Golf R just barely trails the prancing horse. Notably, the pilot of the B58-powered bomber claims he used “a little bit too much boost” off the line, and there’s a little bit of tire smoke. Frankly, it didn’t look like a bad launch at all considering rear-wheel drive and over 1,000 horsepower. The second pass flips the script; the BMW’s in last, the VW takes gold. The Golf R launched much harder the second time around.

The third race sees the little white BMW comfortably ahead of both. The best time the BMW put down was a blisteringly quick 9.1-second quarter-mile run. The rolling races are equally enjoyable, as the BMW — which appears largely stock from the outside and isn’t even running a drag pack — simply walks away from the Ferrari. The obviously-modified Golf looks silly by comparison. Even better? The BMW M240i manages to brake quicker from 100 mph (160 km/h) than the Ferrari. Go watch it!