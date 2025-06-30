As it does with cars, BMW periodically updates its configurator. While it doesn’t happen as often as we’d like, the tweaks are generally well-received. The same can’t necessarily be said about some of the Life Cycle Impulses applied to cars, but I digress. The new build tool has quietly made an appearance in Austria for the X3.

Looking as if BMW took inspiration from video games, the configurator offers a much more immersive 3D user experience. Not only can you open the doors and tailgate, but you can also switch between night and day. For added realism, the sun’s position changes throughout the day, influencing how the light reflects off the car.

The 360-degree view continues inside, where you can zoom in and out without a noticeable drop in image quality. Additionally, you can do the same on the exterior to get an up-close look at the vehicle you’re customizing. Our build is based on the range-topping M50 xDrive in Individual Tanzanite Blue with 21-inch two-tone wheels (901 I). This configuration costs over €100,000, and we didn’t even check all the boxes on the options list.

We’re confident BMW will expand the configurator to cover its entire lineup sooner rather than later. Logic suggests that after Austria, other regional websites will follow with the updated interface. However, it’s unclear whether the U.S. configurator will adopt the new design, as the American car builder differs from the one used on European sites.

We don’t need to tell you how important configurators are in 2025. It’s often the first, and arguably most exciting, part of the car-buying process. A smooth or sluggish experience can make or break a purchase even before stepping inside a dealership. With BMW focusing more on online sales, it’s no surprise that the company is working to make the process more enjoyable.

You can give it a whirl at the link below.

Source: BMW Austria (via Bimmer Today)