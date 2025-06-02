Once again, the shores of Lake Como played host to the most elegant and emotionally charged automotive gathering in the world: the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. As we made our way through the winding roads of Cernobbio and onto the breathtaking grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este, we were reminded why this event holds such a special place in our hearts—and why we consider it the finest car event in the world.

There is something indescribably magical about Villa d’Este. Maybe it’s the juxtaposition of classical elegance and radical modernity. Maybe it’s the way the sunlight dances off Lake Como as timeless icons roll across the lawn, each telling stories from a century of motoring history. Whatever it is, it’s utterly intoxicating.

This year, BMWBLOG had the privilege of attending the 96th edition of the Concorso, and it did not disappoint. With 54 classic cars competing in eight curated classes, five avant-garde concepts on display, and a growing sense that automotive passion is thriving in both the past and the future, the 2025 show was a sensory journey through time and design.

BMW Steals the Spotlight With Three Debuts

For BMW, the 2025 Concorso was more than just a celebration of heritage—it was a showcase of vision. The brand unveiled three new models that span the spectrum of performance, luxury, and artistry:

1. The BMW Concept Speedtop

Possibly the most buzzworthy unveiling at the event, the BMW Concept Speedtop is a bold shooting brake interpretation of the 8 Series convertible. Limited to just 70 units (none of which will make it to the U.S.), the coachbuilt grand tourer features flowing lines, a retractable roof cover, and bespoke Schedoni leather luggage. It wears an elegant “Floating Sunstone Maroon” paintwork, complementing a handcrafted interior with shades of Moonstone White and Sundown Maroon. Under the hood lies BMW’s venerable V8 engine, making it as potent as it is beautiful.

2. BMW M2 CS

Also premiering at Villa d’Este was the highly anticipated second-generation BMW M2 CS. Based on the G87 platform, the new CS is sharper, lighter, and more focused than the already brilliant M2. With more than 520 horsepower and performance features borrowed from the M3 and M4, the new M2 CS continues the tradition of offering pure, driver-centric excitement in a compact package. It proudly wore Velvet Blue paint during its debut—a striking contrast to the classic chrome and leather adorning nearby concours entries.

3. BMW Motorrad Concept R20 RR

BMW Motorrad also had something special in store: the Concept RR. A futuristic superbike that fuses World Superbike Championship DNA with sci-fi-like aesthetics, the RR prototype is BMW’s boldest two-wheeled concept in years. With over 230 horsepower, carbon fiber components, and aggressive aero elements, this is the embodiment of performance and possibility on two wheels.

A Historic Gathering of Icons

Yet, as much as the Concorso is about looking forward, it remains anchored in a profound respect for history. Walking among the concours entrants is like strolling through the world’s most beautiful time capsule. This year’s eight competition classes offered a kaleidoscope of automotive eras—from opulent pre-war titans to ‘80s excess and beyond.

But there could be only one Best of Show, and that honor was bestowed upon the breathtaking 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B (P3). Designed by Vittorio Jano, the P3 was a Grand Prix single-seater that helped define motorsport in the 1930s. With an extensive racing pedigree—including victories in Nice, Tripoli, and Berlin—the P3 stunned crowds with its purposeful stance and raw motorsport elegance.

The Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este, awarded by public referendum, went to a car much closer to BMW’s heart: a 1957 BMW 507 Roadster. Resplendent in silver with red leather upholstery, this particular example captivated attendees with its blend of flowing lines, understated luxury, and historical significance. It’s no surprise the 507 continues to strike such a chord—few cars balance grace and presence as effortlessly.

Another crowd-pleaser was the 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, winner of the “Frozen in Time” class and recipient of the Trofeo BMW Group Ragazzi, selected by the event’s youngest attendees. And in the Concept Cars and Prototypes category, the Alfa Romeo 8C DoppiaCoda Zagato stole hearts and camera lenses, winning the public design award for its modern homage to the Alfa Spiders of old.

More Than Cars: The Lifestyle of Villa d’Este

Of course, Villa d’Este is about more than car. It’s a celebration of craft, world culture, and lifestyle. Set against the panoramic beauty of Lake Como, the weekend felt like a dream you don’t want to wake from. Classical music filled the air as guests sipped champagne, admired the detailing on a Ferrari F50 or Lamborghini Miura SV, and struck up conversations with designers, collectors, and legends of motorsport.

The “Public Day – Il Festival” on Sunday at Villa Erba offered broader access, while Saturday’s “Amici & Automobili – Wheels & Weisswürscht” brought in 150 curated vehicles from clubs across Europe, reinforcing the community aspect of the Concorso.

Broad Arrow Auctions also made its presence felt this year with a curated sale that pulled in over €31 million. The top lot? A 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni, sold for an astonishing €7.54 million. Among other highlights were a Talbot-Lago Teardrop Coupé, a Ferrari F40 Competizione, and a BMW 507 Series II.

Why Villa d’Este Remains Unmatched

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is more than a car show—it’s a masterclass in how past and future can coexist in the same sentence, the same space. It is as much about artistry and philosophy as it is about horsepower and design. And for those of us who live and breathe cars, there is no other place like it. At BMWBLOG, we are constantly traveling, testing, filming, and reviewing the latest BMWs and their rivals. But Villa d’Este is the one event where time seems to pause, and the soul of automotive culture takes center stage.

Until next year, arrivederci Villa d’Este—you’ve done it again. [Photos: Dan Levins & BMW Classic]