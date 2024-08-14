The words “BMW 2 Series Active Tourer” or, alternatively, “chassis code U06” may not feel very familiar to US buyers. Nor should they; the egg-shaped model only exists outside US borders. It debuted in 2014, and the second generation arrived in 2021, but insiders say that the model range is already planned to shrink by 2027.

Information, courtesy of a regular forum insider, indicates that the 2 Active Tourer model range will shrink slightly by 2027. Just two gas-powered models, the 218i and 220i, and the existing hybrid models – currently, 225xe and 230xe will remain as the model prepares for production end in October 2029. The same thread indicates that platform-mates (FAAR) like the U11 X1 and F70 1 Series should continue production until 2033.

In the meantime, we expect to see little change with the Active Tourer. The same source mentions that the new interface – presumably Panoramic Vision – will make it to U06/U10/U11. They claim the shift will occur in 2027, which coincides with BMW paring down the model lineup. Makes sense to us.

While the 2 Series Active Tourer isn’t exactly an enthusiast favorite, it certainly sells well. The first generation sold over 420,000 units, and we imagine shoppers enjoy the MPV for its capacious cabin and premium feel rather than its performance metrics. We’ve driven most of the lineup and had nice things to say about the model’s comfortable seats, powerful driver aids, and practical price tag.

We’re certain BMW hopes the second generation to outsell the first one, and with a slightly longer production cycle – eight years for the U06 compared to seven for the first-gen model – that seems realistic. The segment also shrinks considerably with competitors like the Ford C-Max and Renault Scenic going the way of the dodo and graduating to an SUV body style, respectively.

Source: Bimmerpost / ynguldyn