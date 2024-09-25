When the new 5 Series Touring premiered back in February, there was one glaring omission from the lineup. That’s right, BMW didn’t have a gasoline-only model available at the launch of the “G61” luxury wagon. All is forgiven now that the 520i is joining the portfolio. Priced at €59,550 in Germany, it’s the first version to dip below €60,000. Consequently, it’s the cheapest of the lot.

It costs €2,000 more than the equivalent 5 Series G60 Sedan in 520i flavor and uses the same engine. It’s a turbocharged, 2.0-liter unit with mild-hybrid tech baked in. This four-pot is good for 190 hp and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) but the combined output rises to 208 hp and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft). It’s enough punch to enable the 520i Touring to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 7.8 seconds.

In related news, both the sedan and wagon 5er models will have new colors in November. The G60 and G61 sold in Europe get Individual Frozen Portimao Blue and Malachite Green II metallic paints, among others. Inside, the cars ordered with the panoramic glass roof can be optioned with an Alcantara anthracite headliner. In addition, front M multifunction seats in Merino black leather will be installed in vehicles ordered with the M Sport package and additional Comfort Package.

You’re not going to see the 520i Touring in the United States or any other regular wagon for that matter. America is only getting the M5 Touring G99, although dealers have expressed their desire to sell a high-end G61. In April, Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President of BMW Brand and Product Management, Connected Company, told BMWBLOG that dealers across the US have asked for a non-M wagon.

Will it happen? It’s unclear, but even if it does, we might not see it before the Life Cycle Impulse coming in 2027 or so. When the mid-cycle update does arrive, expect the 5 Series to transition to BMW’s new iDrive X and Panoramic Vision head-up display we’ll see next year in the Neue Klasse-based iX3. Chances are Europe’s 520i as well as America’s 530i and 540i models will lose the “i.”

Source: BMW