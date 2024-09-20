BMW decided against bringing the plug-in hybrid X1 to the United States. It’s a real shame since it would’ve been perfect for those who want to switch to electric but still suffer from range anxiety. Over in Europe, the electrified crossover is generating solid sales. Deliveries to customers rose by 33% last month compared to August 2023.

With 2,883 units delivered, the X1 PHEV was crowned the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe. JATO Dynamics analyzed the data and put BMW’s smallest SUV in first place among partially electrified vehicles. The Ford Kuga had to settle for second, followed by the Volvo XC60. It’s worth noting the X1 grew in an otherwise declining market since demand for PHEVs plummeted by 21% compared to the same month of last year.

Purely electric vehicles fell even harder as shipments decreased by 36%. BMW had two EVs in the top 10, with the iX1 finishing sixth and the i4 right behind it. The former suffered a 21% drop in sales to 3,697 units while the latter went down by 8% to 3,487 cars. The Tesla Model Y took the EV crown, followed by the newcomer Volvo EX30 and the Model 3.

JATO Dynamics put BMW fourth in overall sales in August 2024, ahead of archrivals Mercedes and Audi but behind VW, Toyota, and Skoda. The only BMW in the top 25 best-selling cars last month was – yes, you’ve guessed it – the X1. The compact crossover finished in 20th place after generating a volume of 7,690 units, up by 11% compared to August 2023. This number includes the gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric versions.

Earlier this month, BMW was caught testing a camouflaged iX1. The prototype spotted by car paparazzi hinted at a Life Cycle Impulse planned for 2025. Whatever changes are on the way, they’ll likely be adopted by the long-wheelbase version built and sold in China. It’s likely too late for plug-in hybrid and electric derivatives of the standard-wheelbase X1 to get a US visa. Only the xDrive28i and the hot M35i are available stateside.

Source: JATO Dynamics