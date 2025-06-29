Let’s face it: people aren’t buying BMWs because they’re reliable. In fact, reliability has never been the strong point of luxury cars. Sure, the consensus is that Lexus is usually better than the rest, and the 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study confirms Toyota’s premium brand leads the pack with fewer problems reported by owners.

Lexus topped the list in the 39th edition of the study, which was based on responses from 92,694 car buyers or lessees of 2025 model year vehicles. For every 100 cars from the Japanese luxury marque, drivers reported 166 problems. BMW didn’t fare as well, with 196 issues, slightly worse than the industry average of 192.

Seeing the glass half full, BMWs are actually more reliable than they were in the 2024 U.S. Initial Quality Study, when owners reported 206 issues. On another positive note, the Munich-based automaker is well ahead of its domestic competitors. J.D. Power crunched the numbers and found that Mercedes had 210 problems per 100 cars. Audi placed dead last with a whopping 269 issues. Infiniti and Volvo also ranked near the bottom, with 242 and 258 problems, respectively.

If you own a current-generation Z4, you’ll be glad to hear the Graz plant in Austria, where Magna Steyr assembles the roadster, earned the Platinum Plant Quality Award. However, the G29 isn’t long for this world, as multiple reports suggest production will end in May 2026.

Regarding the data collection process, owners were asked to respond to 227 questions during a study conducted between June 2024 and May 2025. J.D. Power also factored in repair data and organized the findings into 10 distinct categories: infotainment, features, controls, and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; climate; and a category for unusual repairs.

The study also included awards by vehicle segment. The BMW X7 triumphed in the Large Premium SUV category, while the X6 came first among Upper Midsize Premium SUVs. The smaller X4, however, lost to the Acura RDX and Lexus NX in the Compact Premium SUV segment. Meanwhile, the 2 Series was beaten by the Acura Integra in the Small Premium class. Overall, the Porsche 911 emerged as the big winner.

You could argue that with the proliferation of the Neue Klasse, BMWs may become more reliable, given that EVs have far fewer mechanical components than combustion-engine vehicles. Then again, with so much new tech on the horizon, it’s wise to remain cautious. Even if BMW isn’t winning reliability awards, it still reigns supreme in the luxury segment when it comes to sales.

J.D. Power also found that luxury cars experience 4.2 times more issues than mainstream vehicles. Another interesting finding is that plug-in hybrids are the most prone to problems. For every 100 PHEVs, there are 237 issues, slightly more than the 212 problems reported by EV owners.

Source: J.D. Power