I know what you’re probably thinking. “M5” and “battery charging” shouldn’t even be in the same sentence unless we’re talking about the car’s regular battery. However, it’s 2024 and emissions regulations are stricter than ever, so BMW must adapt to keep the V8 alive. It hasn’t even started deliveries of the new M5 but it’s already improving the super sedan’s charging capabilities.

Its 18.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack can now be charged at 11 kW. It’s a significant improvement over the previously announced 7.4 kW. It’s worth noting that when the M5 Touring debuted, it already took advantage of the improved charging capabilities. BMW is now making things right by giving the sedan the same charging power as the wagon.

Initially, BMW said that a full recharge would take 3 hours and 15 minutes but now that time has been reduced by an hour. The improved AC rates are being applied across all plug-in hybrid versions of the 5 Series, so the 530e, 530 xDrive, and 550e xDrive benefit from the upgrade as well. In addition, the X5 plug-in hybrid (xDrive50e) can also be juiced up at 11 kW. To fully replenish the battery from 0%, it now takes “within three hours.” Previously, the electrified SUV took four and a half hours at 7.4 kW.

With the battery fully charged, you’ll be able to drive the new M5 sedan on purely electric power for 69 kilometers (43 miles). Because the wagon is slightly heavier, the M5 Touring is rated at 67 kilometers (42 miles) before the gas engine kicks in. Both ratings are based on the WLTP cycle. The EPA hasn’t rated the dynamic duo yet but BMW estimates both body styles will do about 25 miles. That’s less than the 31-mile rating of the XM, which uses a larger 25.7-kWh battery pack.

The M5 and XM are currently the only full-fat M cars with a plug-in hybrid setup. However, lest we forget the M760e is also partially electrified and its sales are counted by the BMW M GmbH division. But the most popular car carrying the “world’s most powerful letter” doesn’t have a gas engine. In 2022 and 2023, the i4 M50 was the best-selling car from M.

Source: BMW