Japanese tuning house 3D Design has taken the wraps off their latest project—an aggressively enhanced BMW X5 M Competition wearing a stealthy Frozen Black Metallic finish. This SUV blends brute performance with Japanese precision, showcasing a complete aero package, forged wheels, suspension tweaks, and subtle interior upgrades—all designed to elevate the X5 M to new heights of style and handling.

Bold Aero Enhancements in Carbon Fiber

3D Design’s hallmark carbon craftsmanship is on full display. The body kit includes a front lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear under flipper—all made from lightweight carbon fiber. A roof spoiler, also finished in carbon, caps off the aggressive silhouette and reinforces the tuner’s motorsport-inspired aesthetic.

Forged Wheels and Sticky ADVAN Tires

Underneath the flared arches sit a set of Japan-made forged two-piece wheels, finished in a brushed back color. Measuring 22 inches, they come staggered: 10.5 inches wide in the front and 11.5 inches in the rear. The wheels are wrapped in Yokohama ADVAN Sport V107 tires—295/30 ZR22 at the front and 315/30 ZR22 in the rear—delivering the kind of high-speed grip expected from a vehicle with over 600 horsepower.

Prototype Suspension Drop and Tailpipe Finishers

To match the aggressive stance, the X5 M has been lowered approximately 35mm with a prototype 3D Design sport spring kit, helping sharpen handling while giving the SAV a more planted, assertive look. At the back, a new set of brushed stainless steel tailpipes measuring 105mm in diameter offer a visual upgrade to the stock exhaust. While this isn’t a full exhaust system replacement, these prototype tail tips are designed to fit seamlessly over the OEM system, adding a performance-oriented look with minimal complexity.

Performance isn’t only about speed—stopping power matters too. Up front, the X5 M now wears Brembo’s GT|BM8 upgrade, a high-performance braking solution offering better heat resistance and improved pedal feel for spirited driving.

Inside, 3D Design adds subtle yet purposeful touches: aluminum pedals and dead pedal offer a more tactile feel underfoot, while carbon paddle shifters provide both visual drama and precise gear changes—just what you want when commanding an SUV capable of supercar-like acceleration.

With this project, 3D Design proves once again that Japanese tuning can bring a unique and refined touch to BMW’s already potent performance vehicles.