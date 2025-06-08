BMW’s reputation as a caterer of premium performance doesn’t usually come cheap. But in 2025, there’s still one model that offers a genuine BMW experience without sending your wallet into cardiac arrest: the 2025-2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. With a starting price of $39,600, it remains the brand’s most attainable model in the U.S. market, and while it might be an entry-level car, it’s still a BMW.

BMW 228 Gran Coupe – The Cheapest BMW You Can Buy Today

The new 228 front-wheel-drive model makes a compelling case for itself as the smarter buy. It undercuts its all-wheel-drive siblings in price while maintaining much of the same equipment and driving refinement. Meanwhile, the hotter M235 — while undeniably quicker — creeps into 3 Series territory with its higher starting price. At that point, buyers might want to consider whether a slightly larger, more refined sedan or a sharper-driving coupe would serve them better.

The Design is Controversial

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has sparked considerable debate among automotive enthusiasts and critics, particularly regarding its design choices. While BMW aimed to refine the model’s aesthetics, some elements have been met with skepticism.

One notable point of contention is the vehicle’s front fascia. The adoption of the new 1 Series’ design language, including the grille, headlights, and bumper, has led to mixed reactions. The grille, featuring multi-directional bars, deviates from traditional BMW styling, prompting discussions about the brand’s design direction.

Additionally, the rear design has been a topic of discussion. The updated LED taillights and sportier bumper aim to modernize the vehicle’s appearance. However, some critics feel these changes may not align with BMW’s classic design ethos.

Infotainment and Technology

Inside, you’ll find the same curved display layout seen in much more expensive BMWs, which merges a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.7-inch infotainment screen running BMW’s latest iDrive 9 interface. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, of course, as are features like a heated steering wheel and sport seats, even on the base trim.

Gamers will find a playful bonus in the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s infotainment system: support for BMW’s AirConsole, which lets you enjoy casual games directly on the central display while parked. Even better, a wireless charging pad for your smartphone comes standard, as does a surprisingly robust 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system—features typically reserved for pricier trims, now included even on the base model.

Model BMW 228 Gran Coupe $39,600 BMW 228 xDrive Gran Coupe $41,600 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupe $49,500

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the BMW 228 Gran Coupe makes use of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers brisk, seamless shifts. The entry-level sends the power to the front wheels, but the 228 Gran Coupe xDrive uses all four wheels. 0 to 60 mph is 6.1 seconds so it’s not blazingly fast, but it’s certainly quick enough to feel lively.

For buyers wanting more performance, the BMW M235 xDrive variant ups the ante with 312 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.7 seconds. It also adds bigger brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, and unique M-specific styling touches, bringing a sharper edge to the otherwise refined 2 Series experience.

Should I Buy One?

Critically, the 2 Series Gran Coupe doesn’t feel like a budget BMW. Build quality is good and the ride — especially with the optional adaptive M suspension — strikes a thoughtful balance between comfort and control. It might not deliver the purity of the rear-wheel-drive 2 Series Coupe, but it’s no slouch in a canyon road either.

Fuel economy figures come in at a respectable 26 mpg city and up to 38 mpg highway for the 228 xDrive, making it not just affordable to buy, but reasonable to run. That economy, paired with BMW’s free maintenance for the first three years, makes the 2 Series Gran Coupe a compelling proposition in a crowded segment of entry-level luxury sedans.

The 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe may not have the same enthusiast appeal as some of BMW’s more traditional, rear-drive offerings, but it delivers exactly what many younger buyers and first-time BMW owners are looking for: premium tech, sharp styling, and badge cachet — without crossing the $50,000 threshold. And in today’s premium car market, that’s no small feat.