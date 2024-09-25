BMW is making the M135 hot hatch even hotter by launching an optional M Technology Package. It carries the retro-flavored M Technik Paket II name in Germany where the configurator already includes this upgrade. It costs €3,700 and brings extra underfloor bracing elements along with beefier piston rods for the front shock absorbers. In addition, there are aluminum anti-roll bars to improve rigidity.

But wait, there’s more. The M Technology Package tailored to the flagship 1 Series has 19-inch forged wheels with M Compound brakes. Available as a separate option as well, the upgraded brakes have 385-mm front and 330-mm rear discs. You can tell them apart thanks to the gray calipers bearing an M logo. There are four-piston fixed calipers at the front axle and single-piston floating calipers at the rear.

Sport tires are included but BMW gives you the option of sticky track rubber. For your money’s worth, the German luxury brand also equips the M135 with the M Sport front seats with an illuminated M logo. Rounding off the list of niceties is the full Shadowline treatment with glossy black accents. These extend to the kidney grille, headlights, and the M135-exclusive quad exhaust tips.

In its domestic market, the M135 with the M Technology Package starts at €61,700. For only €200 more, you could buy an M240i xDrive instead and enjoy its inline-six engine. This isn’t even the most expensive 1 Series money can buy since a fully loaded configuration costs about €70,000.

The Technology Package is one of several updates BMW is already making to the “F70.” There’s now a three-cylinder 116 base version along with a 123 xDrive. In addition, new colors such as M Brooklyn Grey, Fire Red, and Individual Tanzanite Blue will be available from November. Inside, a Dark Chrome trim will be standard on all versions, except for the M135.

