We obsessively covered all things M5 G90 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed but there were plenty of other new BMWs there. Aside from the M135 and X3 M50 we’ve already highlighted, the M4 CS showed up as well. In fact, the meanest all-wheel-drive G82 of them all celebrated its dynamic debut up the famous hill climb course.

A new video shows the limited-run sports coupe flaunting its Individual Riviera Blue paint and yellow daytime running lights. With red kidney grille accents, gold wheels, and exposed carbon fiber, this M4 CS is anything but subtle. Since the Competition Sport is based on the 2025 M4, it has the sharper-looking headlights and the new laser taillights.

You’re not stuck with this paint job because the M4 CS also comes in Frozen Isle of Man Green. Alternatively, you can play it safe and opt for either M Brooklyn Grey metallic or Sapphire Black. As for the forged wheels, the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys come in black or flashy gold bronze, both of which have a matte finish.

To be honest, the M4 CS’ inline-six engine sounds more thrilling than the bigger V8 that powers the new M5. The car looks and sounds fast to match the impressive technical specifications. With a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 188 mph (302 km/h), it’s an absolute rocket. Knowing BMW, it might be even quicker in the sprint given how the German luxury brand typically underrates the power and performance of its cars.

The M4 CS won’t be a common sight because BMW is only going to make this car for about a year during which fewer than 2,000 units will be assembled. Production starts this month in Dingolfing but the order books have been open since the end of May. After the 3.0 CSL and the M4 CSL, this is the third hardcore iteration of the G82. Is it the last? It’s hard to say but probably not since the car won’t be discontinued until mid-2028. That gives BMW plenty of time to think of another spicy derivative.

Source: Goodwood Clips / YouTube