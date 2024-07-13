BMW is displaying all of its latest products at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. We’ve already looked closely at the M5 and X3 M50, so it makes sense to discover the revamped 1 Series. Not just any version of the compact hatchback but the flagship M Performance model with an attractive Individual paint featuring a matte finish.

This M135 – now without the “i” at the end of its name – boasts a Frozen Portimao Blue color and optional 19-inch wheels. If you think those alloys are overkill for a relatively small car, the standard set measures 18 inches. Moving down the range, the regular 1 Series rides on 17-inch alloys. With the fourth-generation model, BMW has phased out the steel wheels that used to be installed on the base version in some countries.

We’re still having a difficult time getting used to the rear badge where the first impression is of an M1. It’ll be interesting to see whether the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe will adopt a similar logo. We should find out later this year when the F74 will debut as a sedan variant of the 1 Series. Another derivative is planned for China where BMW intends to sell a stretched sedan, complete with an M Performance flavor.

Even though it sits at the bottom of the lineup, the new 1 Series can get shockingly expensive. As previously reported, a fully loaded M135 costs as much as €70,000 in Germany. This specification shown in the UK likely gets close to the maximum price tag given its numerous upgrades. Aside from being the M135 with an Individual color, it has adaptive matrix LED headlights from the Innovation Package. That optional kit alone is worth €3,200 as it brings together seven other goodies.

The F70 entered production at the beginning of the month in Leipzig where more than 1.3 million units of preceding generations have been built. Deliveries to customers will get underway this October.