It’s an M5 bonanza at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed where BMW brought several examples of the G90. We spent quality time with all of them, but this Frozen Deep Grey build got special treatment. Our exclusive walkaround video of the performance sedan competing in the heavyweight class shows the seventh-gen model up close.

With all the debate regarding the car’s colossal curb weight, an interesting detail has been mostly ignored. The new M5 is the first to have wider tracks than the regular 5 Series, giving it a meaner stance. It looks imposing, and this one is particularly special thanks to its matte Individual paint job. You’ll also notice the carbon roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler – all optional features.

We’re still not fans of all-black wheels but BMW does offer a two-tone set. Lurking from behind the dark spokes are striking gold calipers belonging to the optional carbon-ceramic brakes. The split rear diffuser is less noticeable on this M5 but it stands out on a lighter-colored vehicle. With the newest generation, the German luxury marque has added a debossed “M5” logo at the Hofmeister kink. Another change is the adoption of an extra fuel cap for the charging port on the front fender.

As for the interior, BMW opted to showcase the G90 with Merino Red/Black leather upholstery. Those are the only seats available for the 2025 M5 but we reckon carbon bucket seats will be launched one day. Maybe not for the regular model but a CS or something similar is likely to feature body-hugging front seats. Also at the front, the small gear selector is not found in any other full-fat M5 car. We can say the same about the M logo etched into the iDrive’s rotary knob.

Those who want a more practical car won’t have to wait much longer. The G99 M5 Touring premieres next month at Pebble Beach where it’ll be publicly displayed on August 15. Deliveries to customers will start around November when the first sedans will be shipped to early adopters.