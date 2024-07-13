The BMW M4 G82 has spawned its fair share of special versions over the years. Relevant examples include the CSL, 3.0 CSL, and the recently launched CS. Even without going for a limited-run model, you can still make the sporty coupe look more exciting with M Performance Parts. Based on the facelifted version, this high-end build is chock-full of extra goodies.

It’s loaded to the brim with optional items you won’t find in the online configurator. From the carbon fiber body kit to the wheels, this M4 is a spare-no-expense build. By far the most striking upgrade is at the back where the stacked exhaust tips are mounted in the middle of the diffuser. BMW offers this hardware on the M4 Convertible as well. In addition, you can have it on the M2 and M3 models.

Carbon fiber is extensively used since it covers the shark fin antenna, fuel filler cap, side gills, and front canards. Rounding off the changes on the outside is the red tow strap with M branding, of course. Pop the hood and there’s a carbon engine cover with prominent BMW M Power badging like in the old days. As if that wasn’t enough, a large M logo is proudly displayed as well.

One has to wonder how much money this configuration goes for since we have a feeling it gets dangerously close to an M4 CS. We reckon this car stands out even more than the Competition Sport given the body add-ons. With matrix LED headlights, laser taillights, and carbon-ceramic brakes with gold calipers, this G82 won’t go unnoticed.

The only item from the M Performance Parts catalog we’re not seeing here is the centerlock wheel, which can also be had on the M2 and M3. It’s understandable why some feel like this M4 build is overkill since it’s too flashy for some tastes. Personally, I’d do without the front canards and maybe some of the other parts. Thankfully, BMW offers these components individually so you don’t have to get the full package.

Source: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram