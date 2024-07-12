The BMW M5 G90 is not just a static display this weekend at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The super sedan’s first public outing also includes a dynamic debut. On the first day of the show, the seventh generation of the range-topping 5 Series tackled the famous hill climb course. Yes, we’ll be the first to say it looks worryingly heavy. That’s because it is.

It’s hard to hide a curb weight of 2,435 kilograms for the European version and 5,390 pounds for its American cousin. Then there’s the engine. While everyone is happy the big V8 is still underneath the hood, the sound is rather underwhelming. Perhaps it’s because this is a Euro-spec M5 and regulations are stricter on the Old Continent. Hopefully, the US-spec model delivers a more aggressive noise. Of course, tuners are eager to get their hands on the G90 and unlock more decibels.

The specs sheet – especially the columns with the size and weight – suggests it’s the M7 that BMW has never made. Bavaria’s speedy luxobarge does have over 700 horsepower on tap but it’s difficult to exploit the plug-in hybrid’s full potential on such a narrow and twisty road. Nevertheless, we’re happy to see the G90 in action for the first time.

This stealthy M5 isn’t the only one BMW is showing off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. We’ve already got up close and personal with another car painted in Speed Yellow. In addition, there’s a Frozen Deep Grey car flaunting a matte finish from the Individual catalog. This Sapphire Black example is the only one without the optional carbon roof.

The car’s all-black finish makes the split diffuser less noticeable. Earlier this week, BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec explained why they decided to separate the two parts of the aero element. The center section would’ve been just for show, due to regulations regarding the tow hook, so the company didn’t want to have a faux diffuser in the middle. Splitting it into two separate pieces makes the quad exhaust tips more prominent, per Dukec.

Now that the G90 is out and about, we’re eager to see the long-awaited return of the M5 Touring. The G99 might be the new BMW M car confirmed to debut on August 15 at Pebble Beach.

Source: Goodwood Road & Racing / YouTube