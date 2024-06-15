The Isle of Man and Le Mans are nearly 500 miles apart by air but BMW brought them together with the M4 CS. The super coupe is displayed this weekend during the famous 24-hour race with a paint named after the island between Great Britain and Ireland. This matte green finish from the Individual catalog is the launch color. However, customers can also get the hardcore G82 in Sapphire Black or M Brooklyn Grey.

Some would argue a lot is going on with the car’s design. Aside from the special paint, the 2025 BMW M4 CS has a red contour for the kidney grille. It also gets yellow daytime running lights and exposed carbon fiber indentations on the hood. The forged wheels are equally flashy, featuring a gold-bronze look. Alternatively, buyers can opt for a more subdued matte black finish for the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear rims.

At the back, it’s hard to miss the laser taillights and the M4 CS badge featuring a red border. It’s one of the most eccentrically designed performance vehicles on sale, outside of supercar territory. All that’s missing is a big rear wing but we’re certain tuners will take care of that. The Competition Sport will be a rare sight since BMW will limit production to about a year or so. During this interval, we’re not expecting more than 2,000 units to roll off the assembly line at the Dingolfing factory.

Although the M4 CS celebrated its world premiere more than a month ago, production isn’t starting until July. All cars are being made with a four-seat layout and xDrive as opposed to the two-seat, rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL. Buying the latest special M gets you a car that’ll lap the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 21.9 seconds for the full 12.9-mile (20.8-km) course.

This M4 CS isn’t the only BMW at Le Mans since the M2 is also attending the motorsport event to show its new-for-2025 Grigio Telesto paint.