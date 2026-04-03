Article Summary The 3.0 CSL is currently BMW's most powerful production car with an inline-six engine.

It's based on the M4 CSL but with a manual gearbox instead.

The 3.0 CSL came out in 2022 to celebrate 50 years of BMW M.

There are special BMWs, and then there’s the 3.0 CSL. Launched in 2022 to celebrate half a century of M, the modern revival of the Batmobile is a collector’s dream. When the car debuted, Munich called it the “most exclusive special model the company has ever produced.” Yes, apparently it’s even more special than the mid-engined M1 supercar.

Only 50 cars were ever made, all based on the M4 CSL. However, there were major changes compared to the donor car. The coachbuilt body, reminiscent of the ultimate E9 version, was obviously the most significant modification. BMW’s engineers also swapped in a manual gearbox and upgraded the engine. With 553 horsepower, the 3.0 CSL is the company’s most powerful production car ever to use an inline-six.

Although pricing details were never publicly disclosed, it is believed these cars changed hands for roughly €750,000. We know for a fact that one example fetched over €1 million (after taxes) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in München in 2023. While most vehicles were built with a left-hand-drive configuration, BMW also assembled six RHD cars. This is one of them.

One-percenters should know that an RHD-spec car has now come up for sale through Sasso Automotive in the UK. It’s in immaculate condition, having been driven just 21 miles (34 kilometers). The 3.0 CSL in question is #17/50 and still has protective film throughout the cabin. BMW built all the cars in a fixed configuration: Alpine White exterior with M stripes, paired with a black Alcantara interior.

Although it’s an M4 CSL at its core, the 3.0 CSL is packed with exclusive upgrades. Beyond the jaw-dropping bodywork, it rides on stunning gold-colored center-lock wheels. Inside the two-seat cabin, there’s a special white gear lever knob with a “50” logo and the signature M stripes. The fact that it’s individually numbered and largely hand-painted further adds to its appeal.

The exotic dealer doesn’t mention pricing, but these cars typically sell for more than their original sticker price. With hybrids and EVs shaping the future of BMW M, the 3.0 CSL will go down in history as one of the last special M cars of the pure combustion-engine era.

Even though it’s not an entirely new development compared to the M4 CSL, the unique body makes it instantly desirable. Unfortunately, these cars are rarely driven by their owners. As with this low-mileage example, ultra-rare models tend to spend most of their lives in climate-controlled garages, occasionally changing hands.

Hopefully, whoever buys this RHD-spec 3.0 CSL will actually put some miles on it without worrying about resale value.

Source: Sasso Automotive