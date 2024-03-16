It hasn’t been that long since BMW introduced the second-generation M2. We saw the G87 in October 2022 and the market launch took place in April 2023. Two updates followed as Individual colors were added last year when Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Grey became available. Additional tweaks are earmarked to arrive later in 2024. In the United States, the following changes should be offered for the 2025MY.

It won’t be a fully-fledged Life Cycle Impulse since there aren’t going to be enough significant revisions to warrant the LCI terminology. The mildly revised cars will begin to roll off the assembly line in Mexico in August. Our sources close to Munich have told us the kidney grille could get a nip and tuck with new black elements while the badges are being discreetly changed.

There are also fresh colors inbound, potentially Sao Paulo Yellow, Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Grey, Fire Red, Voodoo Blue, Java Green, and Twilight Purple. We wouldn’t exclude additional special hues since the San Luis Potosi plant can now apply Individual paints on the M2.

Fresh wheel designs are also planned and should have the same staggered configuration with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear. BMW is already providing more choices compared to when the M2 G87 went on sale since enthusiasts can now opt for centerlock wheels. These were first seen on the 3.0 CSL and have since trickled down to the baby M as well as the M3 and M4. These shoes have a Jet Black matte finish with a Y-spoke design, milled “M Performance” lettering, and come shod in 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires.

The only insider info we have about the cabin pertains to the infotainment system and BMW’s intention to switch the M2 to the iDrive 8.5. It’s apparently getting the new software code from Android Automotive but without the newer interface with QuickSelect and the revised climate controls. It remains to be seen whether there will be any changes to the upholstery and trim.

As previously reported, the 2025 BMW M2 will get an upgraded S58 engine with extra power. We’ve heard through the grapevine the twin-turbo 3.0-liter is receiving an extra 20 hp for a grand total of 473 hp. Equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox, the inline-six engine will continue to produce 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). However, torque is expected to rise to 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) for the cars ordered with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Despite the alleged bump in power, this is still going to be known simply as the M2 since it won’t earn the Competition suffix. BMW will put the upgraded engine in the regular model, with extra oomph coming in the 2025 calendar year for the M2 CS. The automatic-only special edition will have its six-cylinder engine massaged to deliver roughly 522 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).

To be manufactured between August 2025 and July 2026, the limited-run M2 CS will stick to the tried-and-tested RWD formula. However, we’re hearing BMW might give its entry-level M car the xDrive treatment as early as the 2026 calendar year. Looking further ahead, the G87 is expected to remain in production until the latter half of 2029.