We’re hoping you’ve been saving for the new M5 because the G90 configurator has gone live in the United States. Precisely a month after the seventh generation of the super sedan was officially unveiled, you can build one on the BMW USA website. Math starts at $120,675 MSRP after including the mandatory destination and handling fees of $1,175.

Alpine White is the only standard color available while all the others cost extra. BMW charges you $650 for Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Dark Graphite, Marina Bay Blue, Storm Bay, Isle of Man Green, Brooklyn Grey, and Vegas Red. This Frozen Deep Grey we’ve highlighted here is the most expensive of the bunch. It costs $1,950 because it’s a matte paint from the Individual catalog.

The new M5 is exclusively offered with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels in either 951M or 952M Style. The former comes with a two-tone or all-black finish while the latter – featured here – gets only a bi-color look. Regardless of choice, the alloys don’t incur extra costs. We can say the same about the extended Merino leather used inside. The Silverstone/Black, Red/Black, Kyalami Orange/Black, and Black are no-cost options.

As standard, BMW adorns the dashboard with an Aluminum Rhombicile trim with a dark silver accent. You can pay an additional $200 to have either Fine Wood Dark Oak High Gloss or Carbon Fiber Silver Thread High Gloss. These two also have a dark silver look. As for packages, there are four: the $1,700 Driver Assistance Professional Package, the $3,100 Carbon Package, the $1,850 Executive Package, and the $2,500 M Driver’s Package.

Here’s what you get with each pack.

Driver Assistance Professional Package: Steering Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, adaptive cruise control, Emergency Stop Assistant, and Evasion Assistant.

Carbon Package: Carbon fiber roof, side mirror caps, and trunk lid spoiler.

Executive Package: power rear sunshade and manual rear-side window shades, front and rear heated seats, illuminated grille, interior camera, front ventilated seats, and Parking Assistant Plus.

M Driver’s Package: Top speed limiter raised from 155 mph to 190 mph, plus a one-day high-performance driving class at a BMW Performance Center

The most expensive option available for the new M5 is the carbon-ceramic brakes set that’ll set you back $8,500. Spend an extra $900 and you get the M Drive Professional. It brings ten-stage traction control, a track mode, a drift analyzer, and a lap timer.

With the fanciest paint available and all options added, you’re looking at spending $141,375 on a 2025 BMW M5. Of course, that’s before adding any M Performance Parts. Alternatively, you can wait until August 16 to bid on a one-of-a-kind M5 painted in Frozen Orange and fitted with some unique touches. This one-off will be the first G90 delivered to the United States, in late October. The regular builds will be shipped starting in November.

