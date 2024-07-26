As the new “Premium Limousine” partner of Swiss International Airlines (SWISS), BMW has introduced the fully electric BMW i7 xDrive60 as a key component of the SWISS Premium Service. This luxurious offering aims to enhance the travel experience for SWISS and Lufthansa Group passengers, providing maximum comfort and efficiency in their journey to and from the airport terminals in Switzerland.

The service is available at Zurich Airport, where a fleet of ten BMW i7 limousines is ready to serve passengers, and at Geneva Airport, which features a dedicated BMW i7 limousine. “BMW and SWISS share the same values with their high standards for sustainable and customer-oriented product and service quality and stand for future-oriented mobility and innovations,” says Sergio Solero, President & CEO of BMW (Switzerland) AG.

Dennis Weber, CFO of SWISS, highlights the significance of this partnership, stating, “The cooperation with BMW represents another important contribution to our path to CO2-free ground operations by 2030. At the same time, we can meet the expectations of our First Class guests and HON Circle members at the highest level by using the luxury limousine.”

In the first images of this collaboration, a striking fleet of ten black BMW i7 xDrive60s is showcased at Zurich Airport (ZRH), alongside an i7 at Geneva Airport (GVA). These two airports collectively handle around 350,000 flight movements and a passenger volume exceeding 30 million annually, underscoring the impact and importance of this exclusive service.

Despite the exclusivity of this offering, only a select group of passengers will experience the luxury of transferring in a BMW i7. The service is reserved for passengers flying first class and for HON Circle guests, who have demonstrated their loyalty by flying extensively with the Lufthansa Group.

Of course, it’s not the first time BMW is partenering with an airline. Earlier this year, Malaysia Airlines announced the introduction of an exclusive private terminal transfer service for its passengers, offering premium comfort for travel between the Main Terminal Building and the Satellite Building of KLIA Terminal 1. This service is made possible through a collaboration with BMW Group Malaysia and their dealer partner, Ingress Auto Sdn. Bhd.

Back in 2020, Emirates Airlines offered a luxurious service in Dubai where business class passengers were transferred through the airport in a BMW 5 Series.