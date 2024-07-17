The age of the six-figure M2 is upon us. When BMW introduces the M2 CS next year, the meanest iteration of the G87 could cost more than €110,000 in Germany. It’s an exorbitant price tag considering the standard M2 retails for €76,600 in its home market. However, provided our sources are accurate, the M2 CS will still undercut the bigger M4 CS by roughly €50,000.

As with most cars, the hotly anticipated RWD machine will be substantially cheaper in the United States. We don’t have an exact price but it’ll definitely be more affordable than the $124,675 M4 CS. We reckon it’ll hover around the $100,000 mark, so you should be saving up already.

We’re hearing the engineers from BMW M are dialing the S58 engine to a meaty 530 PS, which would work out to 523 horsepower. If so, the Competition Sport is going to pack an extra 50 hp over the regular M2 from the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six. For the 2025 model year, the rear-wheel-drive coupe offers 473 hp, an increase of 20 hp over the previous version.

Considering the M2 CS will only have an automatic transmission, it’ll have more torque than the three-pedal version. For 2025, BMW rates the automatic model at 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). The manual soldiers on with 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). In the M4 CS, the number rises to 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) and there is a possibility the extra torque will be unlocked for the kid brother.

Per BMW’s modus operandi, the M2 CS will come almost fully loaded with a bunch of standard carbon fiber goodies. There will be special colors to choose from, including a purple-violet shade. Exclusive to the special edition will be a ducktail spoiler reminiscent of the M3 E46 CSL. Forged wheels and sticky tires are a safe bet. Since this won’t be a CSL, the weight loss won’t be as drastic, so the rear seats are staying.

As with the M3 CS and M4 CS, the upcoming M2 CS will have limited availability. Production will be capped at fewer than 2,000 units. The first one should hit the assembly line in August 2025, so look for an official debut next spring/summer.

Also coming next year will be the M3 CS Touring but that one sadly won’t make it to the US where the G81 super wagon isn’t offered. But hey, at least America is getting the G99 M5 Touring later in 2024.