The automotive spy network has done it again, this time capturing the much-anticipated 2025 BMW M2 CS in the midst of its cold-weather testing in northern Sweden. Amidst a snowy backdrop, the unconfirmed (but we know it’s coming) the latest high-performance iteration from BMW’s M2 family shows its design and prowess. As expected, there are plenty of design cues paying homage to the CSL models, starting with a ducktail spoiler. This design brings back memories of the iconic E46 M3 CSL and traces its lineage back to the pioneering E9.

The Typical CSL Design

Of course, the G87 M2 CS will borrow extensively from the M3 CS, including wheels, bucket seats, carbon fiber accents, and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. However, unlike the more track-focused CSL variants, the new M2 CS aims for a balance between performance and daily usability, likely retaining the rear seats and foregoing an extensive weight reduction. Inside, we expect the very same curved display but this time powered by iDrive 8.5.

RWD and 8-Speed Auto

The decision to make the M2 CS exclusively rear-wheel drive, despite rumors of an xDrive variant, underscores BMW’s commitment to driving purity. The headline for many, however, is the significant power increase, with the 2025 BMW M2 CS expected to produce around 522 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. This power boost promises exhilarating performance in a compact package, further solidified by the choice to offer only an automatic transmission.

The 2025 M2 CS is also expected to introduce an purple/violet color option, adding to its allure and exclusivity. We expect to see Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey among the color options. No BMW Individual is planned for the G87 M2 CS.

Production in August 2025

Production will be limited, between 1500 to 1800 units planned globally. The MSRP should be around $100,000, but of course, that could change anytime before market launch. Prices will be higher in Germany, as always, so likely between 100,000 and 110,000 euros. Start of production is scheduled at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico starting August 2025. [Photo credit: Baldauf]