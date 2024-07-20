The 2025 BMW M2 coupe marches into its newest model year mostly unchanged but with some new paint options that make the configurator a lot of fun to play with. I assume I wasn’t the only one drooling at the prospect of a Thundernight Metallic M2 when the car launched, only to find that BMW decided not to offer that color on the smallest M coupe in production. Turns out it was worth the wait. The U.S. BMW M2 Build Your Own is live, and we get access to some very special colors at a steep discount from the usual BMW Individual upcharge. Check out the (albeit minor) changes with us.

Price and Colors

The bulk of the changes to the 2025 BMW M2 come in the exterior paint department. Familiar colors from last year return with a healthy dose of additions. Sao Paulo Yellow is surprisingly attractive on the smaller M2 and is also a zero-cost option. Portimao Blue, Skyscraper Grey, and Vegas Red are also added to the stable at a cost of $650. The Frozen colors – Portimao II and Pure Grey – return, too.

Much more exciting are the $3,000 paint color options. Grigio Telesto Metallic, Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic, Java Green Metallic, and Voodoo Blue join the roster. But there’s a caveat there. These Individual color 2025 M2 models require a Carbon Roof, which replaces the standard moonroof. Somehow, I doubt most enthusiasts will see a huge problem with that. BMW also notes the usual delays may accompany special paint orders.

One final change to note: silver wheels are now available, thankfully. You’re still limited to just the 930M style. That’s okay since they look good and are now available in silver, black, or bi-color.

Interior Options for the 2025 BMW M3

The 2025 BMW M2 gains new red-accented seats, although we sadly lost the Cognac option. We’re assuming a low take rate, which might make the few Cognac-spec’d M2s out there worth a little extra on the secondary market. Carbon fiber and Aluminum Rhombicle trim return. They’re joined by M Fine Brushed Aluminum.

Options and Packaging for the 2025 BMW M3

Only minor changes make it to the M2’s option packaging. An Alcantara steering wheel is $500. Shadowline lights are a standalone option (and cost $50 less than last year), but they still require adding a $650 Lighting Package. You’ll still find options like carbon bucket seats.

The great thing about the 2025 M2 is that it continues to be a lot of car for the money. Going light on options allows you to easily stay under the $70K mark or even lower. After all, with sports cars like the M2, usually less is more. How will you build your 2025 M2? Give the U.S. configurator a try.