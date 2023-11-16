BMW M is bringing racing technology to their road cars. The motorsport division announced today that BMW M Performance centerlock wheels will come to a wide range of variants in the BMW M2, M3 and M4 family of cars. BMW says that these lightweight forged wheels are the crown jewels in the BMW M Performance Parts lineup.

Which M Cars Get The Optional Wheels?

The new centerlock wheels were introduced earlier this year in the highly limited and every expensive BMW 3.0 CSL. Now the lightweight and sleek wheels are coming to “regular” M cars as well. Currently, these BMW M Performance centerlock wheels are available for the BMW M2, BMW M3 Touring Competition with M xDrive, BMW M3 Sedan, BMW M4 Coupe, and BMW M4 Convertible.

What Are Centerlock Wheels?

The centerlock wheels were born in the demanding world of motorsport, designed for lightning-fast wheel changes and, consequently, shorter pit stops. Forget about the usual five screws; each wheel is secured to the wheel hub with just one central screw. The solid connection is established by applying a torque of 930 Nm during installation, making your wheel change as smooth as those of professional racers.

BMW is proud to say that this technology not only brings the pure DNA of the racetrack to your everyday drive but also reduces rotating masses, optimizing the exclusive appearance through a distinctive design in the hub area. So apparently, there’s more to this than meets the eye, having a functional component as well.

The M Performance centerlock wheels are offered as a combined set, featuring sizes of 19 inches for the front axle and 20 inches for the rear axle (275/35 ZR19 for the front and 285/30 ZR20 for the rear). The Y-spoke design in Jet Black matte color, with milled M Performance lettering, certainly looks cool, enough to upgrade to this new set.

There is no pricing available at this point for the U.S. market, but in Europe, they will sell for 12,000 euros. So if you’re interested in them, the local dealership might have the latest pricing info and availability.