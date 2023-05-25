Ever since BMW introduced the second-generation M2 in October 2022, enthusiasts have been asking for additional colors. After all, an exciting car such as the compact-ish rear-wheel-drive coupe certainly deserves more than the five initial hues: Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Grey, and the exclusive Zandvoort Blue. Thankfully, the German luxury brand is responding to these requests with the first Individual shades.

Announced earlier this week, Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue are making their photo debut in a new social post from BMW M. Concomitantly, the two matte paints are now listed in the German configurator of the G87. While the original five colors are a no-cost option, these two paints retail for a steep €2,460. Bear in mind the swanky colors can also now be had on the lesser 2 Series Coupe versions as well as the 3 Series Sedan.

Introducing Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue for the 2 Series coupe lineup shows the San Luis Potosi factory has the necessary tools to paint cars in Individual colors. That’s not too surprising considering the Mexican plant is new, having been opened in 2019. It will be one of the facilities where BMW is going to assemble next-generation electric vehicles on the Neue Klasse platform from 2027.

Hopefully, these matte paints are a taste of things to come as the M2 is worthy of a vast color palette to echo big-brother M4. Chances are the hotter CS version coming around 2025 will get at least one eye-catching paint, but we’re expecting more finishes to arrive by then. Customers can already make the new tail-happy machine look special by opting for M Performance Parts, which are plentiful.

Since these two new paints have a matte finish, it’s worth noting that BMW is the first automaker to use matte paints made from biomass rather than crude oil at its European plants. These are chemically identical and have the same properties.

Source: BMW M / Instagram