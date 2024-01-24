Early in 2023, BMW unveiled the facelift version of its G05 X5, which received an exterior nip and tuck, an interior remodeling and tech infusion, and a revised engine range. The 2024 BMW X5 Facelift is not only more powerful but also more efficient thanks to the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that equips all combustion models, even the V8-powered X5 M60i. The facelift gives the X5 a revised front fascia complete with new slimmer headlights and a redesigned bumper, new wheel designs, new rear lights, and a lightly restyled rear bumper.

Inside, the biggest addition is the curved two-screen array with iDrive 8 or 8.5. This moves many controls that were physical buttons in the pre-LCI model into the infotainment, and this marks a big change to how you interact with the vehicle. BMW has kept the model structure pretty similar, with the big changes being the transformation of the X5 M50i into the X5 M60i and the big gains brought to the X5 xDrive50e, which is considerably more powerful and has a bigger battery. Let’s take a look at all the models that are currently available to help you choose the right version for you.

Available in the United States

BMW X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i

The very base of the BMW X5 G05 Facelift lineup in the US is the rear-wheel drive 2024 BMW X5 sDrive40i, which starts at $65,200. This should be the most efficient non-plug-in X5 available, but BMW lists it as being able to deliver the same EPA-estimated 3 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined as the $67,500 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i. The X5 40i Facelift gets more power from the B58 3-liter straight-six turbo. With 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, both versions can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. However, the xDrive will be able to more consistently come close to matching that performance even in lower-grip conditions.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, sport seats, a panoramic moonroof, and active blind spot detection, among others. You can get both X5 40i models with the optional $2,750 M Sport pack, which adds Shadowline exterior trim, more aggressive-looking 20-inch wheels, revised front and rear bumpers, an M steering wheel, and adaptive dampers.

BMW X5 M60i

As good as the B58 is, especially with its extra power for the G05 LCI, it’s still no match for the S68 twin-turbo V8 that powers the $89,300 X5 M60i model. It has the same power and torque figures as before the facelift: 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, even though it’s now a mild-hybrid, and the same acceleration time to 60 mph of 4.2 seconds, which should be achievable even if the road is wet thanks to standard all-wheel drive.

Just like many other new M Performance, BMW has given the X5 M60i M-style mirror caps to more clearly mark it out as a stepping stone model before the full M range. It is considerably quicker than the 40i models, but this extra oomph does come at the cost of efficiency, so the M60 only achieves 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined. To get the most out of the X5 M60i, you may want to consider selecting the $2,200 Adaptive M Suspension Professional that adds active roll stabilization, as well as the upgraded M Sport brakes with red calipers for $650.

BMW X5 xDrive50e

The X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid replaces the 45e model and gains 94 horsepower and 73 pound-feet over its predecessor, for a total of 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet. The battery pack is also bigger, growing from 21.6 kWh to 25.7 kWh (usable capacity), and it can charge twice as quickly as before, at up to 7.4 kW, cutting the 0 to 100 percent charging time to 3 hours and 15 minutes, down from around 6 hours and 40 minutes in the X5 xDrive45e.

BMW says the X5 xDrive50e should be able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.6 seconds, which is almost a second quicker than the older 45e model. The expected EPA electric range is up to 40 miles, and its efficiency rating is 58 MPGe, although this only applies if you regularly charge the vehicle to keep its battery topped up so that the engine doesn’t also have to burn extra fuel to charge the battery.

The X5 xDrive50e PHEV is the heaviest X5 you can buy today, with a 5,672-pound curb weight, which is about 800 pounds more than the base sDrive40i. The plug-in hybrid also has a lower towing capacity (5,952 pounds versus 7,200 pounds for the rest of the lineup, including the X5M), as well as a slightly lower payload capacity.

BMW X5M Competition

BMW dropped the non-Competition X5M for the 2024 model year. The only F95 you can buy in 2024 is the X5M Competition, which kicks off at $122,300. It features an upgraded version of the 4.4-liter S63 V8, which makes 621 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and it storms to sixty in 3.7 seconds.

If you want to have the 155 mph top speed cap removed, you will have to opt for the $2,500 M Driver’s Package, which also includes a one-day performance driving class that will teach you how to make the most of the vehicle’s performance. You really need this if you want to drive the X5M Competition quickly, especially around a twisty road with the safety nannies wound down, as it can get quite tail-happy thanks to its power and the standard limited-slip rear differential. The X5M Competition is the least efficient X5 you can buy, with ratings of 13 mpg city, 18 mpg highway, and a combined 15 mpg figure.

Not available in the United States

BMW X5 xDrive30d and X5 xDrive40d

Europeans can still get the X5 with BMW’s excellent B57 3-liter straight-six diesel engine. However, BMW has removed some diesel variants, such as the base X5 25d model powered by a 2-liter diesel engine with 231 horsepower and the top X5 M50d, which featured a quad-turbo version of the B57 engine with 400 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive30d and X5 xDrive40d make 298 PS (293 hp) and 352 PS (347 hp). They sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.1 seconds and 5.5 seconds, respectively, and both have claimed efficiency ratings of under 8.3 l/100km (28 mpg).