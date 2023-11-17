In this video, Nate and I review the new BMW X5 M60i. We flew to Greenville, South Carolina, to sample a wide range of new BMW products, including the BMW X5 xDrive50e. Of course, we had to drive them back-to-back to see how they compare, and in this video, we will also tell you which one we would take home. But first things first. What’s new with the 2024 BMW X5 M60i?

Power and efficiency

The 2024 BMW X5 M60i is powered by a new 4.4-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine, codename S68, that delivers 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed Sport Automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Launch Control, and it also features a 48-volt mild hybrid system that enhances fuel efficiency and smoothness. The new BMW X5 M60i can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

Design and style

The 2024 BMW X5 M60i received a facelift, just like the other X5 models. It received new headlights, slightly slimmer with unique graphics, along with a redesigned M Sport Package. In the back, new taillights form an X-motif, while also being slimmer and more technical. Being an M Performance Automobile, it gets quad pipes and an enhanced sounds. The X5 M60i also features M Sport Brakes with blue or red calipers, and an optional M Sport Professional Package that adds red brake calipers, M Shadowline Lights, and Extended Shadowline Trim.

Technology and Infotainment

The 2024 BMW X5 M60i is loaded with technology and features that make it a comfortable and convenient SUV. It now has a new curved infotainment display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen with the latest iDrive 8 or 8.5 software interface. The X5 M60i also offers a Highway Assistan feature that allows for hands-free driving on highways with lane markings.

The downside? The physical buttons to adjust the AC and favorites are now gone, same as the typical gear shifter. BMW now uses a toggle shifter like in other models. A cool carbon fiber trim was included in our X5 M60i, along with a beautiful leather upholstery.

So without any further ado, let's take a look at the 2024 BMW X5 M60i