Despite the increasing challenges of tariffs and market uncertainty, BMW is widening the sales gap over its chief German rival Audi in the United States. Midway through 2025, the numbers paint a clear picture: BMW isn’t just leading — it’s dominating.

The Scorecard: BMW vs. Audi, 2025 Year-to-Date

From January through June 2025, BMW of North America sold 178,499 vehicles. Audi of America, by contrast, moved just 81,951 units — less than half of BMW’s total. This figure doesn’t even include the MINI brand, which would only expand the lead further. Even more impressive is the context. BMW sales are up 1.6% year-over-year, showing modest but steady growth in a volatile market. Meanwhile, Audi sales are down 12%, signaling deeper challenges with product lineup, demand, or pricing strategy.

The SUV Battle: BMW Leads in Every Segment

BMW’s success is largely SUV-driven, and the brand is thriving across all sizes. The X5, BMW’s perennial bestseller, racked up 33,588 units, outpacing Audi’s Q7 by more than 3:1 (just 9,975 sold). And while the Q7 has aged, its poor performance illustrates a clear product fatigue issue.

In the compact SUV space, BMW again holds a commanding lead:

BMW X3: 29,029 sold

BMW X1: 13,322 sold

Audi Q5: 22,914 sold

Audi Q3: 12,612 sold

Although Audi’s small crossovers performed relatively well, BMW outsold them in both the compact and subcompact categories. Audi’s new Q3, which launched just last month, could provide some momentum in the second half of the year — but it’s playing catch-up.

Sedans: Audi Falters, BMW Thrives

Audi’s sedan lineup continues to underperform dramatically. Through the first half of 2025:

Audi A4: 500 units

Audi A6: 3,559 units

Audi A8: 749 units

By comparison, BMW’s core sedans saw far stronger numbers:

BMW 3 Series: 14,157 units

BMW 5 Series: 13,432 units

BMW 7 Series: 5,707 units

This staggering disparity shows BMW’s sedan portfolio remains far more relevant in the U.S. luxury market. Audi’s new strategy to consolidate the A4 into the A5 lineup (which sold 8,275 units) hasn’t yet paid off. Meanwhile, BMW’s 3 Series + 4 Series total (a combined 23,369 units) leaves Audi in the dust.

In the entry-level segment, BMW’s 2 Series lineup (coupe and Gran Coupe) moved 9,740 units, nearly doubling Audi’s A3 at 4,880 units.

Outlook: Can Audi Close the Gap?

Audi’s best hope for recovery lies in new product launches. The refreshed Q3 may gain traction, and a redesigned A6 e-tron or Q5 update could change the tide — but they’re not here yet. Until then, BMW looks poised to continue its momentum and extend its lead even further.