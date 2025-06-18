Reports are mounting about the possible return of the range extender. After Autocar alleged that the next X5 will get the REX treatment, Automobilwoche claims to know more. The luxury SUV is purported to offer a total driving range of 621 miles (1,000 kilometers). Drivers would be able to reach that with a full tank of gas and a completely charged battery.

It’s been a few years since BMW discontinued the i3 REX, but the range extender could make a comeback. Why now? Due to the rising interest in extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) in China. Although BMW’s sales in the region are no longer what they used to be, China remains by far the company’s largest individual market. Of all the cars it sold last year, counting MINI and Rolls-Royce, 29.2% went to customers in China, more than in the United States (16.3%) and Germany (10.8%) combined. Automotive News cites data from the China Passenger Car Association showing EREV sales grew nearly 50% in the first five months of 2025.

But the iX5 REX might not be exclusive to China. Interest in EREVs is also growing in the United States, especially for larger vehicles. The Ramcharger truck is a prime example, with Scout’s Traveler and Terra also set to feature a range extender. Automobilwoche claims that this solution could become viable in Europe as well, since EREVs may be exempt from the ban on combustion engines set for 2035. However, nothing is official yet.

Meanwhile, BMW remains tight-lipped about the iX5 REX. A company spokesperson only said that BMW is “continuously analyzing usage patterns, customer needs, and market developments and review the market potential of various technologies.” It’s not a “yes,” but it’s not a “no” either. If the next-gen SUV does get a range extender, it could be a small gasoline engine operating at a constant rpm to maximize efficiency. The engine would act solely as a generator to charge the battery, without any mechanical connection to the wheels.

BMW is reportedly collaborating with supplier ZF to reintroduce the range extender. If it returns, it would make sense to see a REX version of the upcoming iX7 as well. The larger three-row SUV is coming in 2027, approximately a year after the iX5.

Source: Automobilwoche, Automotive News