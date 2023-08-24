The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i received a significant design and tech upgrade this year. The 2024 BMW X5 undergoes a rejuvenated design, both at the front and rear,. A fresh gauge cluster and center screen grace the interior. Notably, BMW Operating System 8 is now a standard feature, showcased on a curved display that seamlessly integrates driver instrumentation and infotainment functions. Boasting several distinct powertrains and retaining the classic BMW aesthetics and driving experience, the 2024 BMW X5 emerges as a formidable contender against rivals like the Porsche Cayenne and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Class.

What’s New for 2024?

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i receives a number of updates for the new model year, including:

A new front fascia with an illuminated grille and slimmer headlights – 35 millimeters (1.4 inches) narrower than before

A new rear fascia with revised taillights

A new interior with a revised dashboard and center console

A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

A new 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

A new 48 volt mild-hybrid system that adds 12 horsepower and improves fuel economy

Engine, Transmission, and Power Specs

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque. That’s an impressive increase from last year – up 40 horsepower and 51 pound-feet. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The X5 xDrive40i can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150 mph.

Fuel Economy

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. This is slightly better than the fuel economy of the 2023 model year.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i has a spacious and comfortable interior that can seat up to five passengers. The front seats are supportive and offer plenty of adjustability, and the rear seats are also comfortable for adults. The X5 xDrive40i has 33.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and 72.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Front Seat Leg Room 39.8 in

Front Seat Headroom 40.8 in

Front Seat Shoulder Room 60 in

Rear Seat Leg Room 37.4 in

Rear Seat Headroom 38.7 in

Rear Seat Shoulder Room 58.1 in

Infotainment and Connectivity

The 2025 BMW X5 xDrive40i comes standard with a large curved touchscreen powered by iDrive 8. It features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a WiFi Hotspot. The My BMW app is better than ever, now allowing Apple users with iOS 16.2 or later to control their vehicle’s maneuvers from their phone with the Parking Assistant Professional. Notable standard additions include wireless device charging, and a personal 5G eSIM.

Safety and Driver-Assistance Features

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i gets the same standard driver assistance features it had for the 2023 model year. Frontal Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info, Lane Departure Warning, and Active Blind Spot Detection all come standard. The Driving Assistance Professional Package now includes Highway Assistant, allowing for hands-off driving at speeds up to 85 mph.

Pricing

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive40i has a starting MSRP of $67,500. This is slightly higher than the starting MSRP of the 2023 model year.