It may seem like BMW is beating a dead horse, but a hydrogen production vehicle is coming in 2028. Although the model’s identity has not been revealed, we’ve previously reported that it’s likely to be a next-generation X5. In the meantime, the current-generation luxury SUV has already received the fuel cell treatment, though it’s not available for purchase.

Until that day arrives, BMW is showcasing the fourth-generation model in a custom wrap for Art Basel. While that might seem like an odd move, there are a couple of logical reasons. For starters, the artistic livery marks the 50th anniversary of the Art Cars. Additionally, the zero-emission X5 will serve as the Hydrogen VIP fleet during the event.

The colorful wrap is the work of artist Alvaro Barrington, created in response to an invitation from BMW and former Art Car juror Hans Ulrich Obrist. This marks the second consecutive year that the iX5 Hydrogen will appear at the international art fair in Switzerland. It will share VIP shuttle duties with the fully electric i7 during the event, which runs from June 19 to 22.

Looking ahead, BMW claims the company’s first series-production hydrogen model will be a new version of an existing product. This supports our belief that it will be based on the X5 (G65), which may offer additional powertrains. Rumors suggest that a battery-powered EV is in development, along with a possible range-extending gasoline engine. When you also consider the inline-six gasoline and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid, and a big V8, the next X5 could boast the most diverse lineup of any BMW to date.

The iX5 follows several hydrogen prototypes BMW has been developing since the late 1970s. Early versions used combustion engines, including V12s, before engineers concluded that a fuel cell made more sense. Toyota is contributing to the effort, but BMW promises “distinct brand identities and characteristics.”

The hydrogen-powered X5 could be officially confirmed as early as next year, coinciding with the launch of the next-gen X5.

Source: BMW