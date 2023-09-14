In the ever-evolving world of luxury SUVs, the BMW X5 has always stood out as a symbol of style, performance, and driving dynamics. It’s also the one model which changed the BMW brand forever. Of course, the BMW X5 family includes a wide range of models, including the popular X5 40i and the V8-powered X5 M60i. But for many customers, the plug-in hybrid BMW X5 has always been the sweet spot of SUVs. The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e replaces the outgoing 45e and bring several tech improvements. Therefore, we believe that the new X5 PHEV will become one of the top selling X5 models.

A Mild Design Facelift

As with any mid-cycle refresh, the BMW X5 xDrive50e doesn’t disappoint in the aesthetics department. Compared to the recent bold and daring BMW designs, the X5 Facelift retains a more “normal” BMW look with an appropriately kidney grille. It now features slimmer headlights and a fresh take on the taillights, giving it a more modern and dynamic appearance. The addition of BMW’s iDrive 8 and a compact gear selector came with some complaints from the vocal BMW community, but overall, the cabin retains the typical sporty appearance and layout. But it’s not just about looks; it’s about what’s under the hood that truly matters.

BMW X5 xDrive50e Good Fuel Efficient

Pure Electric Drive

Powerful and good driving dynamics Bad Expensive

Lack of physical buttons

Large Curved Display looks less premium

Power and Efficiency

At the heart of the first-ever 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e is an uprated inline-six, 3.0-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The two push out a total of 483 hp, a substantial 94 hp more than before, while torque rises by 73 lb-ft to 516 lb-ft. On its own, the combustion engine is good for 308 hp at 5,000 rpm and 331 lb-ft at 1,750 rpm. The e-motor has 194 hp and 280 lb-ft on tap. BMW quotes a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, which isn’t too shabby for a plug-in hybrid SUV that tips the scales at a hefty 5,573 pounds. The BMW X5 xDrive50e has a towing capacity of 5952 lbs, enough to tow a midsize boat.

Extended Electric Range

The lithium-ion battery pack comes with a nearly 25% increase in capacity, offering a usable energy of 25.7 kWh. According to internal estimations based on the EPA’s test procedure, the BMW X5 xDrive50e should be able to do 40 miles in electric mode, or 10 miles more than its predecessor. There’s more good news to share as the PHEV now boasts a combined charging unit with support for single-phase and three-phase charging to double maximum AC charging to 7.4 kW. The battery is mounted under the floor, and BMW sells the electrified SUV with standard air suspension at both front and rear axles. So if you’re worried about the ride quality due to the additional weight of an X5 PHEV, the air suspension should put your mind at ease. We recently drove a 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e and the ride quality was superb with the crossover effortlessly absorbing the imperfect pavement around South Carolina.

Tax Incentives and Fuel Efficiency

For those looking to make the transition to electrified driving, the BMW X5 xDrive50e brings additional good news. In the United States, you may qualify for a $3,570 federal tax credit, subject to specific requirements. The Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) needs to be the following:

$300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

The BMW X5 xDrive5e also qualifies for $7,500 for the commercial clean vehicle credit. This incentive, combined with the vehicle’s exceptional fuel efficiency (58 MPGe), makes it a compelling choice for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on luxury and performance.

Less Cargo Space Than The Rest X5 Models

The non-plug-in hybrid BMW X5 models have a cargo space of 33.9 cubic feet. The BMW X5 xDrive50e offers only marginally less at 33.1 cubic feet. If you decide not to choose the optional space-saving spare wheel, you’ll find a small storage area beneath the cargo floor.

Final Thoughts

The 2024 BMW X5 xDrive50e represents the perfect marriage of power, efficiency, and luxury. With its updated design, extended electric range, and tax incentives for eco-conscious buyers, it’s hard to find a reason not to consider this BMW as your next SUV. And if you can score an additional discount through federal incentives, the X5 50e is a no-brainer.