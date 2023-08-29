The 2024 BMW X5 M facelift is here, and it brings a number of updates to the popular SUV. In this video review, we get behind the wheel of a fully loaded Santorini Blue BMW X5 M Competition to see how it compares to its predecessor. The most obvious changes are to the exterior, which gets a new front fascia with a larger grille and more aggressive bumper. The headlights and taillights have also been updated, and there are new wheel designs available.

Inside, the changes are more subtle. The dashboard is largely unchanged, but there is a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The infotainment system runs BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software, which, unfortunately, it not as user-friendly as the previous generation. There are some leather and trim updates as well, especially from BMW Individual.

Under the hood, the 2024 X5 M gets a new engine. The 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 has been replaced by a new S68 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid engine. This new engine produces the same 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque as the old engine, but it is more efficient and emits fewer emissions. In addition to the electric motor that has been incorporated for the 48V mild-hybrid system, the updated 8-Speed M Steptronic gearbox benefits from new gear ratios and a sharper shift action.

The new 2024 BMW X5 M also gets a number of chassis and suspension upgrades. These changes are designed to make the SUV handle even better than before. As a result, the 2024 X5 M is one of the most powerful and refined SUVs on the market.

Here are some of the key features of the 2024 BMW X5 M facelift:

New exterior styling with larger grille and more aggressive bumper

New headlights and taillights

New 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen

BMW iDrive 8 infotainment system

New 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid engine

Improved chassis and suspension

Production began in April, 2023, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Pricing in the U.S. market starts at $123,295 (after destination). Let’s take a look at this exclusive drive review which took place during the Monterey Car Week: