With two model years under its belt and a mid-lifecycle refresh on the way soon, BMW makes only the most minor changes to the G60 5 Series. A few new trim and leather choices, one new exterior paint option (Frozen Portimao Blue), and a small price reduction on the Premium and Executive Packages are the only notable adds. A little bit of self-improvement sometimes goes a long way, but this year, the G60’s improvements are decidedly measured in inches rather than miles. And there’s nothing wrong with that. The 5 Series remains a great pick in the mid-size luxury segment. That is, as long as you don’t get envious of those privileged enough to bop along in the vaunted G90 BMW M5.

2026 BMW 5 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

BMW makes no changes to the powertrains available in the G60 5 Series, sans one small adjustment. The 550e xDrive now charges at 11 kW instead of 7.4 kW. The entry-level 530i and 530i xDrive both use a four-cylinder engine developing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. While it is good around town, the car can start to feel winded on the highway. Our fav is the 540i xDrive, which instead relies on the familiar B58 inline-six. With 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque and little trade-off in fuel economy, it’s the Goldilocks of the bunch.

At the top of the 5er tower — M variants aside — is the plug-in hybrid 550e xDrive. It also relies on the B58 engine but supplements it with an electric motor. The result is a healthy 483 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The 550e is the quickest from zero to 60 mph, achieving the feat in a BMW-estimated 4.1 seconds. Importantly, the 550e also weighs around 500 pounds/300 kg more; that’s weight you will likely feel in the twisties. All 5 Series models rely on an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2026 BMW 5 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

With no powertrain changes we’re expecting the 2026 BMW 5 Series to perform identically to last year’s model. The rear-wheel drive 530i performs the best overall, achieving 28 mpg city and 35 mpg highway for a combined 31 mpg. xDrive models offer nearly the same fuel economy, dropping to 27 mpg in the city. The inline-six-powered 540i xDrive suffers fuel economy decreases that are more than palatable given the performance boost. The EPA says it’ll manage 28 mpg combined.

The 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid model is rated for 67 MPGe and gets around 33 miles of range on a full charge. The car’s considerably heavier curb weight factors into efficiency here, and actual owner reports seem to indicate around 27 mpg overall. Unless you plan on using the electric-only range frequently, fuel-conscious buyers are best served by the four-cylinder car.

Interior and Cargo Space

Inside, the BMW G60 5 Series offers comfortable seats, good ergonomics, and nothing entirely unfamiliar. Two new interior upholstery options — Taupe and Dark Violet over Atlas Gray — join the option sheet. There are a couple of new trim material choices, too, including a carbon fiber option that’s particularly sleek and reserved for M Sport models. With a total of six trim choices, it’s fair to say there’s more personalization possible here than with many other models. The $1,350 Luxury Seating Package is worth the coin, adding ventilated and multi-contour front seats and heated rear seats. We’d also consider the $600 Sky Lounge Panoramic Roof on the 530i, as it immediately makes the car feel several thousand dollars nicer. It’s also likely to be a desirable feature on the secondhand market, adding value there, too.

Space, overall, is good in the 5 Series. Even with a new model arriving for the 2026 model year, Audi’s A6 still offers slightly less cargo space. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class also offers less trunk space (12.7 cubic feet compared to 18.4). Passenger volume is closer between the two, but remember the 5 Series is significantly longer — in some cases as much as five inches — than most of the competition.

2026 BMW 5 Series Technology and Connectivity

Tech and connectivity stay exactly the same as they were last year, with no changes to iDrive or the interior layout to speak of. Most drivers will likely tinker with some car settings, connect via Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and be good to go. Longtime BMW drivers will find BMW’s native system just a few clicks shy of intuitive, but hardly difficult to learn. Slight price reductions in the Premium and Executive Packages ($150 off compared to last year) make them continued good values in the segment. Particularly the $1,900 Premium Package, which adds a head-up display, remote engine start, 360-degree cameras, and some other cool bits. Importantly, Bowers & Wilkins sound is just a $950 option — probably worth checking that box, too.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

No changes here, either, but there isn’t much else to add. The 2026 BMW 5 Series comes standard with lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, frontal collision warning, and rear cross-traffic monitoring. Driving in heavy traffic often? You may want the $2,500 Driving Assistance Professional Package, which adds — among other things — the “change lanes via glancing in a mirror” technology.

2026 BMW 5 Series Pricing

The 530i starts at $61,075 after delivery fees, and add $2,300 for the xDrive model. The 540i xDrive commands $68,275, and the plug-in 5er will set you back just shy of $76,000. Last year, we recommended the 540i xDrive, and we’ll continue to do so here. The segment is extremely competitive when it comes to pricing; the 5 Series’ base price is nearly identical to the Volvo S90, Audi A6, and Genesis G80. While the 530i is nice enough, those looking for something living up to the “Ultimate Driving Machine” reputation may feel underserved after a few good onramp pulls.

2026 BMW 5 Series: Our Take

The BMW G60 5 Series takes the 5er deeper into “baby 7 Series” territory than ever before. While maybe a tough value proposition for those looking to trade up from a 3 Series — the more agile performer — it’s the price you pay for luxury. The 540i xDrive, particularly, does a great job of balancing performance with luxury and is where we would spend our money. While we really, really, wish the Touring model wasn’t sealed behind six-figure M5 badging, we doubt you’ll be disappointed by the G60 5 Series.