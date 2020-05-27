BMW B57: The new diesel for 7 Series and X models

A new generation of extensively reengineered 6-cylinder diesel engines is making its way onto several BMW models this summer. The new B57 inline diesel engine, with a displacement of 3.0 liters, boast all aluminum cylinder block construction and a further developed BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with optimized turbocharging process.

The efficient 6-cylinder powerplants are also enhanced with mild hybrid by means of the 48-volt integrated starter generator. Furthermore, the host of BMW EfficientDynamics solutions applied for the new diesel engines includes latest generation of the common rail direct injection with piezo injectors.

They are capable of performing up to 10 injections per engine cycle, whereas the injection pressure achieved reaches a maximum of 2,700 bar, significantly increasing both the performance and running efficiency of the diesel powerplants.

The new B57 engine family features state-of-the-art exhaust gas after-treatment, employing a diesel oxidation catalytic converter and SCR coating for the diesel particulate filter (DPF).

An additional AdBlue dosage unit is installed at the engine outlet of the Selective Catalytic Reducer (SCR) system, which helps reduce the NOx emissions even more. Thus, the new diesel powerplant generation are now fully compliant with the strict EURO 6d standard.

The two new 6-cylinder engines available for the 7 Series and X models come in two power stages: 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp) and 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp).

The 286 PS diesel unit now premieres on the new 730d, 730d xDrive, 730Ld and 730Ld xDrive variants. Boasting a peak output increase of 21 hp over the outgoing engine, the new 6-cylinder diesel unit features multi-stage turbocharging and variable turbine geometry for the low-pressure stage.

Thanks to the new technical measures, the maximum torque of the 730d/730Ld is increased to 650 Nm from 620 Nm on the outgoing powerplant. The impressive torque level is available early, from 1,500 rpm 2,500 rpm, which ensures a strong power boost and increased sprint capacity.

The 0-100 km/h acceleration is also improved by 0.2 seconds: 5.9 seconds for the rear-wheel drive 730d/730Ld and 5.6 seconds for the new 730d xDrive/730Ld xDrive.

This version of the new 6-cylinder engine will also power the following models: X3 xDrive30d, X4 xDrive30d, X5 xDrive30d and X6 xDrive30d.

The 340 PS diesel unit is now featured on the new 740d/740Ld xDrive variants. Further models include on which the engine is installed comprise the X3 M40d, the X4 M40d and the X7 xDrive40d.

The maximum torque increases to 700 Nm, delivered between 1,750 rpm and 2,250 rpm, enabling fast acceleration times of just 5.0 seconds in the new BMW 740d xDrive, for example (0.2 second improvement).