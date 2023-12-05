BMW launched the second-generation M2 in Brazil a few months ago by drifting the sports coupe on the empty streets of Sao Paolo. Available locally only with the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, the G87 has now been upgraded with a bunch of M Performance Parts. Interestingly, it’s the very same Toronto Red car featured in the official video, but now with extra goodies.

The rear-wheel-drive machine hit the track at the Autodromo Capuava in Sao Paulo where it showed off its optional items. It’s a relatively tame M2 considering we’ve seen wild builds with a lot more carbon fiber body add-ons, a large rear wing, and the controversial stacked exhaust tips. This one only has the side spats and the decals, along with some carbon fiber bits here and there.

The most recent entry in the ever-growing M Performance Parts catalog is the centerlock wheel, which was originally launched last year on the ultra-rare 3.0 CSL. The lightweight forged wheel measures 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. Besides the M2, it’s also available for the M3 Sedan, M3 Touring, M4 Coupe, and M4 Convertible. It comes with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires and has a Jet Black finish with a Y-spoke design.

BMW is not done sprucing up the M2. After all, this generation has only been around for a little over a year, and exciting tweaks are on the way. You can rest assured that the hotly anticipated M2 CS will have some niceties, including a CSL-esque ducktail spoiler. Meanwhile, Individual colors are on the way, kicking off with a pair of matte paints: Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue.

Rumor has it the German luxury brand intends to keep the current M2 in production until near the end of 2029, so there’s plenty of time for all sorts of revisions. The most important of the lot is expected to be the adoption of xDrive as early as 2026, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Source: BMW Brazil