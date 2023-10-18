It’s a bit unusual for BMW to commence testing a new product so early considering the M2 CS is not expected to land until later in 2025. We’ve seen plenty of prototypes over the last few months at the Nürburgring, and logic tells us that will continue next year. The CS will not be the first update of the G87 generation since next year there will be a power bump of 20 hp to 473 hp for the regular model.

Meanwhile, the new spy video offers 90 seconds of action recorded at the Green Hell where BMW was putting this M2 CS prototype through its paces. Despite being draped in camouflage, the sports car is already exhibiting a major change at the rear. Much like the M4 CSL and the M3 CSL before it, the hotter derivative of the rear-wheel-drive machine is getting a ducktail spoiler inspired by the E9.

As development progresses, expect more changes to the M2 CS beyond the retro-flavored design cue at the rear. We’ve been told it could get a new set of wheels, an exclusive color, and possibly some mild updates to the bumpers. As with previous CS-badged cars such as the M3 CS launched earlier this year, there’s going to be a lot of carbon fiber fitted as standard equipment.

Sources close to Munich have told us the engineers will dial the S58 engine to at least 500 hp, therefore giving the M2 CS an advantage of nearly 30 hp compared to the future base M2. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter mill won’t work with a six-speed manual transmission since the inline-six will be hooked up exclusively to the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

This spicy M2 is not the first CS model planned to debut in the near future as the M4 CS will be released sometime in 2024. As before, all these CS cars will be limited-run special editions rather than permanent members of the lineup.

Source: Jason Cars Enthusiast / YouTube