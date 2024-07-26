The all-new 2024 BMW X2, internal code U10, went on sale in the United Stastes in March. The second-generation X2 is significantly more striking than the outgoing model. While the previous version almost looked like a wagon, the new X2 appears bolder and more aggressive. From the side, it resembles a mini X6 with a steep front end and a tapered, sloping roofline. The 2024 BMW X2 is 7.6 inches longer, 2.5 inches taller and 0.8 inches wider. Additionally, the U10 X2 boasts a distinctive coupe-like SUV profile, reflecting the growing popularity of this automotive segment.

Last week, BMW dropped off a 2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i in Storm Bay Metallic to test in the Colorado Rockies. The base price for the X2 xDrive28i is $42,995, including shipping. Our test model was equipped with the M Sport Package ($2,500), Storm Bay Metallic Paint ($1,200), Driving Assistance Pro ($1,700), Premium Package ($4,000), heated front seats and steering wheel ($550), and remote engine start ($300). This brings the total MSRP to $52,745.

Four-Cylinder Turbo Under The Hood

The new BMW X2 xDrive28i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine producing 241 hp. Maximum power is available from 4,500 to 6,500 rpm, with peak torque of 295 lb-ft at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in a reasonable 6.2 seconds. Power is routed through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. A mechanical limited-slip differential is fitted, allowing the X2 to vary power between the front and rear wheels for maximum traction. This feature is beneficial for both high-performance and winter driving.

2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i Good Larger than before

More premium

Lots of tech features Bad The transmission is laggy

There is no iDrive controller

Can get expensive with options

The M Sport Package includes Adaptive M Suspension, Sport seats, an M steering wheel, and M design elements both inside and out. The 19-inch M Double-spoke wheels are fitted with high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (245/45). These non-run-flat tires can be rotated front to back for better wear. Surprisingly, a small temporary spare tire is provided in the trunk.

The Interior Is More Premium Than Before

The interior of the 2024 BMW X2 seats five, with rear seats folding down in a 40/20/40 configuration to provide a roomy 51.7 cubic feet of cargo space, ample for carrying a bicycle. The Premium Package includes seventeen bundled options, although leather seats are not among them. Our tester also featured Vernasca leather, a significant upgrade over the previous faux leather, SensaTec. Highlights of the Premium Package include BMW’s Head-Up display, a glass panoramic roof, and a Harman Kardon stereo. Unfortunately, adjustable lumbar support is a $450 stand-alone option.

Despite the tapered roofline, rear seat headroom is surprisingly good. BMW has sculpted the headliner and the backs of the front seats to provide additional leg and foot room for rear passengers.

What Is The BMW X2 xDrive28i Like To Drive?

In short, it doesn’t feel like a traditional SUV. The lower driving position offers views more akin to a sporty car. Acceleration is quick but not overwhelmingly powerful. I had no difficulty powering over 11,000-foot mountain passes and overtaking slower vehicles. The cars biggest downside? The 7-speed dual-clutch which causes a bit of a lag when flooring the gas pedal.

I’m not an engineer, but to me the issues seems to be with the throttle programming, not the transmission, because the lag is almost non-existent in the Sport Mode. There is also the option of disabling auto start/stop or using the sport gear mode to decrease the lag. You will likely notice this lag mostly when when accelerating from a stop or at low speeds.

Even though it’s not meant to be a proper sports SUV, the new BMW X2 comes with supportive seats and a well-designed steering wheel which enhance the driving experience.

The 2024 X2 features BMW’s latest iDrive 9.0. The traditional iDrive controller has been replaced by a 10.7-inch touch screen and voice control, which I found to be responsive and accurate. This was a bit surprising since I’ve seen previous iterations of iDrive 9 and they were all a bit laggy in their UI.

To access all the iDrive 9.0 options, you need to be signed into your BMW account through the iDrive. First, ensure you have the My BMW app installed and you are signed in. Then, follow the QR code displayed by iDrive. After agreeing to a few terms, you can fully utilize BMW’s new iDrive 9.

Lots of Tech For An Entry-Level Crossover

The advanced technology in the 2024 X2 is impressive. The first time I turned on the cruise control using BMW’s familiar I/O switch, the X2 centered itself in the lane and maintained a specified distance from the car in front. This feature, part of the $1,700 Driving Assistance Pro package, is called Active Driving Assistant. Essentially, this is a Level 2 self-driving system. Therefore, it’s best to keep your hands on the wheel, as the system will prompt you with flashing lights if it detects inattention. However, it’s not quick enough for tight mountain switchbacks or the curves of I-70 through the mountains, so it’s best suited for straight highways.

The 2024 X2 now includes standard blind spot detection, a much-needed feature missing from the previous generation. It indicates a car in your blind spot with a yellow flashing light in the side mirror.

Should I Buy One?

When pushed hard, the 2025 BMW X2 xDrive28i M Sport is too soft for my taste, though it’s likely adequate for its intended market. Driving adjustability is limited; for example, you can’t enhance throttle response and shifting without disabling traction control. On dark, curvy mountain roads, the low beams don’t cast very far. Other annoyances? The large dash displays are quite bright by default and not easy to dim while driving. While the M Sport seats are supportive, they lack adjustable lumbar support.

The new BMW X2 is a car of contradictions. Is it a sport-ute, a sporty car, an impractical small coupe, or a practical four-door hatchback? However you define this segment, there’s no denying that the coupe-like SUV is very popular. BMW’s second-generation X2 is larger than before, it has a quirky design (some would say not so appealing) and, despite its small size, quite practical.

Overall, it’s a good vehicle but a few improvements could make it better.